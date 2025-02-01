Fantasy Sports

2025 Fantasy Baseball: Shane Baz Profile, Preview, Predictions

Shawn Childs

Tampa Bay Rays Starting Pitcher Shane Baz
Tampa Bay Rays Starting Pitcher Shane Baz / Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images
Shane Baz looks to build on his 2024 second half success, giving the Rays another intriguing arm with ace upside. He checks the breakout boxes while having a favorable price point in the early draft season.

SP – Shane Baz, TB (ADP – 176.0)

2025 Shane Baz Pitching Stats Profile
Shawn Childs

In 2022, Baz had right elbow surgery in late March. He returned to the mound with Tampa on June 11th. After a poor showing (five runs and six baserunners over 2.1 innings), he gave fantasy teams hope over his next 22.1 innings (1.21 ERA with six walks and 26 strikeouts). Unfortunately, the Reds lit him up for seven runs, eight hits, and three home runs over 2.1 innings, leading to TJ surgery in September.

Baz started 2024 on the injured list with an oblique issue and a slow recovery from his elbow surgery. Tampa gave him 10 games in the minors, leading to weaker results (4.12 ERA, 1.576 WHIP, and 44 strikeouts over 39.1 innings) than expected. His major league debut came on July 5th. His arm responded well with the Rays, leading to a 3.06 ERA, 1.059 WHIP, and 69 strikeouts over 79.1 innings.

Fantasy Outlook: The fun and excitement with Baz starts in 2025. He looks poised to give Tampa and fantasy teams meaningful innings, putting him on a path to post a sub-3.00 ERA and 175+ strikeouts with about 160.0 innings pitched.

Shawn Childs
