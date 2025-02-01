2025 Fantasy Baseball: Shane Baz Profile, Preview, Predictions
Shane Baz looks to build on his 2024 second half success, giving the Rays another intriguing arm with ace upside. He checks the breakout boxes while having a favorable price point in the early draft season.
SP – Shane Baz, TB (ADP – 176.0)
In 2022, Baz had right elbow surgery in late March. He returned to the mound with Tampa on June 11th. After a poor showing (five runs and six baserunners over 2.1 innings), he gave fantasy teams hope over his next 22.1 innings (1.21 ERA with six walks and 26 strikeouts). Unfortunately, the Reds lit him up for seven runs, eight hits, and three home runs over 2.1 innings, leading to TJ surgery in September.
Baz started 2024 on the injured list with an oblique issue and a slow recovery from his elbow surgery. Tampa gave him 10 games in the minors, leading to weaker results (4.12 ERA, 1.576 WHIP, and 44 strikeouts over 39.1 innings) than expected. His major league debut came on July 5th. His arm responded well with the Rays, leading to a 3.06 ERA, 1.059 WHIP, and 69 strikeouts over 79.1 innings.
Fantasy Outlook: The fun and excitement with Baz starts in 2025. He looks poised to give Tampa and fantasy teams meaningful innings, putting him on a path to post a sub-3.00 ERA and 175+ strikeouts with about 160.0 innings pitched.
