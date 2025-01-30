2025 Fantasy Baseball: Top New York Mets to Target
The New York Mets are on the rise after a stellar 2024 campaign, bolstered by the addition of Juan Soto to a historic 16-year, $765 million contract. Here’s a breakdown of the top three Mets in the fantasy baseball market heading into 2025:
1. Juan Soto (ADP – 8.6)
At 26, Soto’s career stats—655 runs, 201 home runs, and 592 RBIs in 3,280 at-bats—already place him on a historic trajectory. In 2024, he set career highs in plate appearances (713), at-bats (576), runs (128), and home runs (41). Soto's elite approach at the plate, highlighted by a 16.7% strikeout rate and an 18.1% walk rate, ranks among the best in baseball.
Highlights:
- First two and a half months: .319 AVG, 58 runs, 18 HRs, 55 RBIs over 257 at-bats.
- August: Career-best 10 home runs despite a .222 average.
- Road performance: .292 AVG, 68 runs, 21 HRs, 50 RBIs over 288 at-bats.
- Success vs. lefties: .278 AVG, 37 runs, 13 HRs, 42 RBIs in 180 at-bats.
- Soto improved his exit velocity (94.2 mph, 5th in MLB) and hard-hit rate (57.0%, 3rd) while lowering his groundball rate (43.6%) and raising his HR/FB rate (25.0%). His .363 contact batting average and 1.976 average hit rate support a .300+ average with 35+ home runs.
Fantasy Outlook: Soto ranked 6th in FPGscore (8.95) in 2024, up from 15th in 2023. His on-base skills and power make him a fantasy cornerstone, though his low stolen base totals and high walk rate may cap his at-bats and overall upside.
2. Francisco Lindor (ADP – 15.1)
Lindor consistently delivers top-tier fantasy production, ranking in the top 10 in FPGscore for hitters each of the past three seasons. Despite a slow start in 2024 (.193 AVG over his first 187 at-bats), he rebounded to hit .309 with 26 HRs, 69 RBIs, and 12 steals over his final 431 at-bats.
Highlights:
- Career-high hard-hit rate (47.4%).
- Consistent power with a 15.5% HR/FB rate and 43.2% fly-ball rate.
Fantasy Outlook: The addition of Soto boosts Lindor’s potential for runs, especially if Pete Alonso re-signs. A reliable four-category contributor, Lindor’s neutral batting average keeps him just outside the top tier.
3. Mark Vientos (ADP – 92.2)
After years of development, Vientos showcased his power potential in 2024, hitting 24 home runs with 63 RBIs over 364 at-bats. Though strikeouts (29.7%) remain a concern, his .396 contact batting average and 1.936 average hit rate suggest 35+ home run upside in a full season.
Highlights:
- Elite HR/FB rate (26.5%).
- Hard-hit rate (46.6%) and 91.2 mph exit velocity support power projections.
Fantasy Outlook: Vientos profiles as a 2024 Eugenio Suárez-type hitter with 35 HRs, 75 runs, and 85 RBIs. Improvement in plate discipline could push him into a higher tier.
With Soto’s elite bat, Lindor’s consistency, and Vientos’ emerging power, the Mets’ lineup offers plenty of fantasy value heading into 2025.
Recommended Articles
The Top 5 Pitchers for Fantasy Baseball in 2025
Aaron Judge Profile, Preview, Predictions