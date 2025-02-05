Bucks Flip Khris Middleton for Wizards’ Kyle Kuzma: Fantasy Basketball Impact
The NBA trade season continues to shake up rosters, and while this latest deal lacks superstar names, its fantasy basketball implications are significant. The Milwaukee Bucks have traded Khris Middleton, A.J. Johnson, and a pick swap to the Washington Wizards in exchange for Kyle Kuzma, Patrick Baldwin Jr., and a second-round pick.
The Bucks finally moved on from Middleton, prioritizing financial flexibility while bring in some scoring depth in Kuzma. Kuzma may be inconsistent but he’s a solid third option for Milwaukee behind Giannis and Damian Lillard. Meanwhile, the Wizards continue their rebuild by acquiring an aging Middleton, likely as a short-term asset to flip later. That being said, A.J. Johnson is the real prize, a young guard with dynasty league upside.
How does this affect fantasy values? Let’s break it down.
F Kyle Kuzma, Milwaukee Bucks
2024 Stats: 15.2 PPG | 5.8 RPG | 2.5 APG | 27.7 MPG
Although the volume may be down as he transitions from being Washington’s go-to scorer to the third option in Milwaukee, Kuzma should get better looks and improve his efficiency. With better spacing and a stronger supporting cast of playmakers, Kuzma should improve his field goal percentage. Expect similar numbers from what you were seeing in Washington with a slight uptick in his efficiency.
G/F Khris Middleton, Washington Wizards
2024 Stats: 12.6 PPG | 3.7 RPG | 4.4 APG | 23.2 MPG
Middleton’s efficiency and per-minute production remain solid, but his biggest fantasy concern is his durability. He’s already missed about half of the regular season and hasn’t played more than 70 games since the 2018-19 season. The Wizards are expected to limit his minutes to preserve his trade value. While he may be the most talented pure scorer on Washington’s roster, his declining athleticism caps his upside. Fantasy owners shouldn’t drop him from their rosters but I wouldn’t anticipate major improvements.
More Fantasy Basketball Impacts
- Bilal Coulibaly & Alex Sarr (WAS): Increased shot opportunities with Kuzma gone.
- A.J. Johnson (WAS): Worth monitoring as a long-term sleeper, particularly in dynasty formats.
- Patrick Baldwin Jr. (MIL): Bench role, minimal fantasy relevance.
For fantasy managers, Kuzma offers the most upside if his efficiency improves. Middleton remains a steady but uninspiring hold, while Washington’s young core gets a slight boost. Stay tuned for more fantasy basketball analysis at Fantasy on SI.
Recommended Articles
Luka Doncic to Lakers, AD to Mavericks: The Fantasy Basketball Implications
Kings PG De'Aaron Fox on the Move in Blockbuster Deal: Fantasy Basketball Takeaways