Fantasy Baseball: Breakout and Sleeper Outfielders With Stolen Base Upside
These five late-round sleeper and breakout outfielders could provide fantasy baseball managers with a huge edge in the stolen base department.
Deep Sleeper: Sal Frelick, Milwaukee Brewers
The outfield rotation for Milwaukee looks messy in spring training, forcing one option to see time at DH or have Frelick earn playing time in the infield. In the offseason, he bulked up to add more pop to his swing, but Frelick still brings a Judy hitter profile until more balls go over the fence. I like his speed upside, and his approach could push him to the top of the Brewers’ lineup. He is a player to follow in shallow formats while offering rotation value in 15-team formats when he’s stealing bases.
