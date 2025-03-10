Fantasy Baseball: Breakout and Sleeper Outfielders With Stolen Base Upside
These five late-round sleeper and breakout outfielders could provide fantasy baseball managers with a huge edge in the stolen base department.
Deep Sleeper: Jacob Young, Washington Nationals
Young looks poised to earn the bulk of at-bats for Washington in centerfield this season. He offers impact speed that should translate into a top-5 player in stolen bases this year if given 500+ at-bats. Even with two elite power-only batters on a roster, Young’s lack of home runs and RBIs will eat away at that edge over a long baseball season.
If the shoe fits and is priced right, this gump investment may return a winning piece to a fantasy team if timed properly. There is something to be said about having a base stealer in waiting on the bench in the high-stakes market.
