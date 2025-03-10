Fantasy Baseball: Breakout and Sleeper Outfielders With Stolen Base Upside
These five late-round sleeper and breakout outfielders could provide fantasy baseball managers with a huge edge in the stolen base department.
4 of 6
Breakout Upside: Garrett Mitchell, Milwaukee Brewers
Heading into 2025, Mitchell projects as a platoon player until his bat proves its worth against lefties. He doesn’t profile as a middle-of-the-order bat at this point of his career, and Milwaukee will surely bat Jackson Chourio and Christian Yelich in the top two spots in their lineup. His contact batting average with the Brewers (.431) offsets some of his batting average risk due to his high number of strikeouts.
Mitchell plays well defensively while having the tools to offer a 20/30 profile if given 550 at-bats. I expect a better swing path this season, and his best fantasy value may come over the second half of the season.
Published |Modified