Fantasy Baseball: Breakout and Sleeper Outfielders With Stolen Base Upside
These five late-round sleeper and breakout outfielders could provide fantasy baseball managers with a huge edge in the stolen base department.
Sleeper: Jake McCarthy, Arizona Diamondbacks
The dilemma to answer about McCarthy this season comes between his minor profile (potential .300/100/17/85/47 player) and his limp power bat with the Diamondbacks and questionable opportunity. He ranked seventh in sprint speed (29.8) in 2024, giving an unknown ceiling in stolen bases. His on-the-field battle for at-bats is with Alek Thomas.
A total wild card, but a player that could surprise in all areas if given 550 at-bats. McCarthy is just hitting the prime of his career, so don’t lose track of his play in spring training and the coach-speak about his playing time in 2025.
