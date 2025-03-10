Fantasy Baseball: Breakout and Sleeper Outfielders With Stolen Base Upside
Breakout Player: Ceddanne Rafaela, Boston Red Sox
Rafaela had his AAA development year in Boston last year, suggesting a much better season in 2025. His minor league resume paints a higher picture of power and stolen bases while offering a free-swinging approach. His defense is a huge plus, and he also saw time a 2B (5), 3B (4), and shortstop (82) last year. The Red Sox gave him 500 of his 544 at-bats (91.9%) in the eighth and ninth slots in their batting order, which lowers his ceiling in runs and RBIs.
Rafaela ranked 72nd in FPGscore (-0.15) for hitters in 2024. He's a sneaky cheat at shortstop/outfield with the tools to be a .270/80/20/75/30 hitter in his sophomore campaign, making Rafaela an excellent target based on his price point (114th hitter drafted in early March).
