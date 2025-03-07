Fantasy Baseball: Breakout Players and Sleeper Second Basemen
Deep Sleeper: Kristian Campbell, Boston Red Sox
The Red Sox would love for Campbell to seize their starting second base in spring training, but his bat has been cold over his first nine games (2-for-21 with three runs, four walks, and nine strikeouts). Boston must solve their dilemma at third base (Will Rafael Devers concede the position to Alec Bregman?). If not, the Red Sox will give Bregman starts at second base, blocking Campbell from starting in the majors.
Last year, over three levels of minor league baseball (High A, AA, and AAA), Campbell hit .330 over 430 at-bats with 94 runs, 20 home runs, 77 RBIs, and 24 stolen bases. His success screams foundation bat in the majors, but he only has 70 at-bats of experience at AAA. He has the approach to bat leadoff for the Red Sox. I sense that Campbell is a half-season away from being fantasy-relevant, putting him in the buy-and-hold category in deep formats.