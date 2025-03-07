Fantasy Baseball: Breakout Players and Sleeper Second Basemen
These second basemen are the top targets to consider on draft day for the 2025 fantasy baseball season.
Deep Sleeper: Colt Keith, Detroit Tigers
Typically, the fantasy market wouldn't get too excited about a second baseman earning at-bats at first base. Keith has the power and tools to deliver 30+ home runs and earn a middle-of-the-order opportunity in the Tigers' starting lineup. His second base qualification helps his fantasy value in 2025 while relying on home runs and RBI production to earn his fantasy keep.
I don't expect Spender Torkelson to disappear from the equation for Detroit at first base, and the Tigers gave the second base job to Gleyber Torres over the winter. Keith comes off a quiet first year with Detroit, but his bat should be much better in 2025.
