Fantasy Sports

Fantasy Baseball: Breakout Players and Sleeper Second Basemen

These second basemen are the top targets to consider on draft day for the 2025 fantasy baseball season.

Shawn Childs

Philadelphia Phillies Second Baseman Chase Utley
Philadelphia Phillies Second Baseman Chase Utley / Benny Sieu-Imagn Images
In this story:
Prev
3 of 6
Next

Deep Sleeper: Colt Keith, Detroit Tigers

Colt Keith
Detroit Tigers Second Baseman Colt Keith / David Reginek-Imagn Images

Typically, the fantasy market wouldn't get too excited about a second baseman earning at-bats at first base. Keith has the power and tools to deliver 30+ home runs and earn a middle-of-the-order opportunity in the Tigers' starting lineup. His second base qualification helps his fantasy value in 2025 while relying on home runs and RBI production to earn his fantasy keep.

I don't expect Spender Torkelson to disappear from the equation for Detroit at first base, and the Tigers gave the second base job to Gleyber Torres over the winter. Keith comes off a quiet first year with Detroit, but his bat should be much better in 2025.

Published |Modified
Shawn Childs
SHAWN CHILDS

With 20+ years of experience in the high-stakes fantasy market, I aim to research and compete at the highest level in baseball and football each season. I've contributed as a writer/analyst for Sports Draft Daily, ScoutPro, Scout Fantasy, Fulltime Fantasy, FFToolbox, and Sports Illustrated Fantasy. I'm honored to be in the National Fantasy Baseball Championship Hall of Fame. My drafting philosophy is risk-averse yet open to betting on potential game-changers. I approach player selection with a neutral perspective, acknowledging that fantasy sports are inherently unpredictable due to injuries, performance dips, and managerial decisions. My work focuses on these main areas: - Season-long fantasy baseball and football - BestBall Baseball and Football Events - Daily Fantasy Sports (DFS): DraftKings, FanDuel, and Underdog - Long Shot Player Prop Parlays for NFL I participate in various leagues and contests, including NFBC, NFFC, RTSports, FFPC, DraftKings, Underdog Fantasy, FanDuel, and FFWC, with the goal of leveraging my extensive experience and research for success in each game format. A fantasy follower can expect in-depth profiles of NFL and MLB players, along with season-long and weekly projections for each fantasy football season. In addition, I have many strategy articles to help develop fantasy players' learning curves.

Home/News