Fantasy Sports

Fantasy Baseball: Breakout Players and Sleeper Second Basemen

These second basemen are the top targets to consider on draft day for the 2025 fantasy baseball season.

Shawn Childs

Philadelphia Phillies Second Baseman Chase Utley
Philadelphia Phillies Second Baseman Chase Utley / Benny Sieu-Imagn Images
In this story:
Prev
5 of 6
Next

Sleeper: Andres Gimenez, Toronto Blue Jays

Andres Gimenez
Toronto Blue Jays Second Base Andres Gimenez / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

After smashing 32 home runs between 2022 and 2023 over 1,048 at-bats, Gimenez lost his power feel at the plate last season (nine home runs over 583 at-bats). He has 80 steals on his resume over the past three years, upping his fantasy floor. His average hit metric painted a high ceiling in home runs from 2021 to 2024, suggesting that Gimenez will hit close to 20 home runs this season.

His ADP is almost identical to Bryson Stott's, putting both players in attractive ranges in drafts. Gimenez doesn't take many walks, but he has a better chance to move up in the batting order.

Published |Modified
Shawn Childs
SHAWN CHILDS

With 20+ years of experience in the high-stakes fantasy market, I aim to research and compete at the highest level in baseball and football each season. I've contributed as a writer/analyst for Sports Draft Daily, ScoutPro, Scout Fantasy, Fulltime Fantasy, FFToolbox, and Sports Illustrated Fantasy. I'm honored to be in the National Fantasy Baseball Championship Hall of Fame. My drafting philosophy is risk-averse yet open to betting on potential game-changers. I approach player selection with a neutral perspective, acknowledging that fantasy sports are inherently unpredictable due to injuries, performance dips, and managerial decisions. My work focuses on these main areas: - Season-long fantasy baseball and football - BestBall Baseball and Football Events - Daily Fantasy Sports (DFS): DraftKings, FanDuel, and Underdog - Long Shot Player Prop Parlays for NFL I participate in various leagues and contests, including NFBC, NFFC, RTSports, FFPC, DraftKings, Underdog Fantasy, FanDuel, and FFWC, with the goal of leveraging my extensive experience and research for success in each game format. A fantasy follower can expect in-depth profiles of NFL and MLB players, along with season-long and weekly projections for each fantasy football season. In addition, I have many strategy articles to help develop fantasy players' learning curves.

Home/News