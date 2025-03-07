Fantasy Baseball: Breakout Players and Sleeper Second Basemen
These second basemen are the top targets to consider on draft day for the 2025 fantasy baseball season.
Sleeper: Andres Gimenez, Toronto Blue Jays
After smashing 32 home runs between 2022 and 2023 over 1,048 at-bats, Gimenez lost his power feel at the plate last season (nine home runs over 583 at-bats). He has 80 steals on his resume over the past three years, upping his fantasy floor. His average hit metric painted a high ceiling in home runs from 2021 to 2024, suggesting that Gimenez will hit close to 20 home runs this season.
His ADP is almost identical to Bryson Stott's, putting both players in attractive ranges in drafts. Gimenez doesn't take many walks, but he has a better chance to move up in the batting order.
