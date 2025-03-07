Fantasy Baseball: Breakout Players and Sleeper Second Basemen
Breakout Player: Jackson Holliday, Baltimore Orioles
Based on talent, pedigree, and potential lineup opportunity, Holliday is an intriguing player to follow in 2025. His bat was overmatched early last season, but his overall production with Baltimore translated to an 80/15/70/15 player if given 550 at-bats. His walk rate screams leadoff job for the Orioles. His swing path produced too many ground balls in his rookie season.
The eye test paints him as an impact player with a high floor in five categories once Holliday gets accustomed to major league pitching. In the 2026 fantasy season, he should get drafted in the first four rounds, meaning that his bat was a winning investment this season.
