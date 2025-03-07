Fantasy Sports

Fantasy Baseball: Breakout Players and Sleeper Second Basemen

These second basemen are the top targets to consider on draft day for the 2025 fantasy baseball season.

Shawn Childs

Philadelphia Phillies Second Baseman Chase Utley
Philadelphia Phillies Second Baseman Chase Utley / Benny Sieu-Imagn Images
In this story:
Prev
6 of 6
Next

Breakout Player: Jackson Holliday, Baltimore Orioles

Jackson Holliday
Baltimore Orioles Second Base Jackson Holliday / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Based on talent, pedigree, and potential lineup opportunity, Holliday is an intriguing player to follow in 2025. His bat was overmatched early last season, but his overall production with Baltimore translated to an 80/15/70/15 player if given 550 at-bats. His walk rate screams leadoff job for the Orioles. His swing path produced too many ground balls in his rookie season.

The eye test paints him as an impact player with a high floor in five categories once Holliday gets accustomed to major league pitching. In the 2026 fantasy season, he should get drafted in the first four rounds, meaning that his bat was a winning investment this season.

Recommended Articles

Fantasy Baseball Draft Kit: Rankings, Cheat Sheet, Closer Depth Charts, Player Profiles, Projections

Top 10 Starting Pitchers With Strikeout Upside

Fantasy Baseball: Breakout Player of the Year and Sleeper First Basemen

Published |Modified
Shawn Childs
SHAWN CHILDS

With 20+ years of experience in the high-stakes fantasy market, I aim to research and compete at the highest level in baseball and football each season. I've contributed as a writer/analyst for Sports Draft Daily, ScoutPro, Scout Fantasy, Fulltime Fantasy, FFToolbox, and Sports Illustrated Fantasy. I'm honored to be in the National Fantasy Baseball Championship Hall of Fame. My drafting philosophy is risk-averse yet open to betting on potential game-changers. I approach player selection with a neutral perspective, acknowledging that fantasy sports are inherently unpredictable due to injuries, performance dips, and managerial decisions. My work focuses on these main areas: - Season-long fantasy baseball and football - BestBall Baseball and Football Events - Daily Fantasy Sports (DFS): DraftKings, FanDuel, and Underdog - Long Shot Player Prop Parlays for NFL I participate in various leagues and contests, including NFBC, NFFC, RTSports, FFPC, DraftKings, Underdog Fantasy, FanDuel, and FFWC, with the goal of leveraging my extensive experience and research for success in each game format. A fantasy follower can expect in-depth profiles of NFL and MLB players, along with season-long and weekly projections for each fantasy football season. In addition, I have many strategy articles to help develop fantasy players' learning curves.

Home/News