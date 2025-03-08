Fantasy Baseball: Breakout Players and Sleeper Third Basemen
Dive into the the third base player pool and identify the top targets to help you gain an edge on draft day.
Sleeper: Matt Shaw, Chicago Cubs
With only 131 at-bats of experience at AAA, Shaw may need some time to find his stride with Chicago. He has an excellent chance of making the majors out of spring training, and his foundation skill set points to a 25/30 player early in his career. Speed at third base tends to be an advantage, highlighted by the success of Jose Ramirez in his career. Shaw has a David Wright feel while being a half-season away from hitting his stride. The addition of Justin Turner does invite more competition for at-bats.
