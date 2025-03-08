Fantasy Sports

Fantasy Baseball: Breakout Players and Sleeper Third Basemen

Dive into the the third base player pool and identify the top targets to help you gain an edge on draft day.

Shawn Childs

Philadelphia Phillies Third Base Mike Schmidt
Philadelphia Phillies Third Base Mike Schmidt / Malcolm Emmons-Imagn Images
In this story:
Prev
6 of 6
Next

Breakout Player: Junior Caminero, Tampa Bay Rays

Junior Caminero
Tampa Bay Rays Third Baseman Junior Caminero / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Caminero draws the “next young stud profile” in the early draft season based on his early ADP (101.1). The 60th-ranked hitter last season by FPGscore (0.58) was Alex Bregman (.260/79/26/75/3 over 581 at-bats). A fantasy drafter has to decide if Caminero can beat those stats in 2025 to be worth his simmering ADP. Based on talent and ceiling, he is the right kind of swing for a fantasy team.

With a few more fly balls and an improved launch angle, Caminero has the tools to be a perennial 30-home run hitter with an edge in batting average. I’ve been burnt by investing in Tampa prospects in the past, but I also hit a home run in my rookie season in the NFBC when I drafted Miguel Cabrera in round 6. Don’t be shy, as his bat should be in top form in March, leading to a rise in his price point.

He picked up a back issue in early March, which led to a day-to-day tag on the injury report.

Recommended Articles

2025 Fantasy Baseball: Breakout, Sleeper, and Deep Sleeper Catchers

Fantasy Baseball: Breakout Players and Sleeper Second Basemen

Fantasy Baseball: Breakout Player of the Year and Sleeper First Basemen

Published |Modified
Shawn Childs
SHAWN CHILDS

With 20+ years of experience in the high-stakes fantasy market, I aim to research and compete at the highest level in baseball and football each season. I've contributed as a writer/analyst for Sports Draft Daily, ScoutPro, Scout Fantasy, Fulltime Fantasy, FFToolbox, and Sports Illustrated Fantasy. I'm honored to be in the National Fantasy Baseball Championship Hall of Fame. My drafting philosophy is risk-averse yet open to betting on potential game-changers. I approach player selection with a neutral perspective, acknowledging that fantasy sports are inherently unpredictable due to injuries, performance dips, and managerial decisions. My work focuses on these main areas: - Season-long fantasy baseball and football - BestBall Baseball and Football Events - Daily Fantasy Sports (DFS): DraftKings, FanDuel, and Underdog - Long Shot Player Prop Parlays for NFL I participate in various leagues and contests, including NFBC, NFFC, RTSports, FFPC, DraftKings, Underdog Fantasy, FanDuel, and FFWC, with the goal of leveraging my extensive experience and research for success in each game format. A fantasy follower can expect in-depth profiles of NFL and MLB players, along with season-long and weekly projections for each fantasy football season. In addition, I have many strategy articles to help develop fantasy players' learning curves.

Home/News