Fantasy Baseball: Breakout Players and Sleeper Third Basemen
Breakout Player: Junior Caminero, Tampa Bay Rays
Caminero draws the “next young stud profile” in the early draft season based on his early ADP (101.1). The 60th-ranked hitter last season by FPGscore (0.58) was Alex Bregman (.260/79/26/75/3 over 581 at-bats). A fantasy drafter has to decide if Caminero can beat those stats in 2025 to be worth his simmering ADP. Based on talent and ceiling, he is the right kind of swing for a fantasy team.
With a few more fly balls and an improved launch angle, Caminero has the tools to be a perennial 30-home run hitter with an edge in batting average. I’ve been burnt by investing in Tampa prospects in the past, but I also hit a home run in my rookie season in the NFBC when I drafted Miguel Cabrera in round 6. Don’t be shy, as his bat should be in top form in March, leading to a rise in his price point.
He picked up a back issue in early March, which led to a day-to-day tag on the injury report.
