Four Former White Sox Join The Bananas Along with Chance the Rapper in Chicago
The Savannah Bananas breezed into The Windy City, and Chicago legends joined the party over the weekend. In addition to White Sox greats A.J. Pierzynski, Mark Buehrle, Paul Konerko, and Ozzie Guillen, hometown entertainer, Chance the Rapper, serenaded the sold-out Rate Field crowd.
The four White Sox were honorary Bananas, while Chance the Rapper dazzled the crowd with his mic skills and a full band to boot. The Bananas, as well as The Firefighters, even joined the musical interlude as the crowd loved every bar and choreographed move.
As for the action, the White Sox greats were welcomed back to baseball and gave lasting memories to the 80,000 fans. Six-time All-Star, Clemente Award Winner, and 2005 World Series Champion first baseman Paul Konerko spent 16 seasons on the South Side with the Sox and during his time with Chicago hit 432 home runs and knocked in 1,383 RBI. He had a .281 batting average for the White Sox and started his career with the Los Angeles Dodgers and Cincinnati Reds before becoming a Chicago staple.
Catcher A.J. Pierzynski spent eight seasons with the White Sox, and was an All-Star twice along with being a Silver Slugger and Champion as well in 2005. Pierzynski totaled 118 homers with the Sox, and hit .279 for Chicago while being a fan favorite behind the plate. Pierzynski had a 19-year career in the majors and played for six other teams including the Minnesota Twins, Atlanta Braves, Texas Rangers, San Francisco Giants, Boston Red Sox and St. Louis Cardinals.
Southpaw Mark Buehrle tipped his cap to the Chicago faithful, and the five-time All-Star and four-time Gold Glove winner was welcomed back by White Sox fans. Buehrle joined his World Series Champion teammates and started his 16-year Major League career with his first 12 seasons in Chicago.
Buehrle had a record of 161-119 with the White Sox and an ERA of 3.83 with the club. He struck out 1,396 batters during his tenure in Chicago and also played three seasons with the Toronto Blue Jays and a season with the Miami Marlins.
Last but certainly not least, enigmatic former player and manager Ozzie Guillen brought the crowd to a fever pitch as the 1985 Rookie of the Year and 2005 Manager of the Year, who led the Sox to their championship, joined his former ball players, donning the Banana yellow as well.
It’s safe to say that the weekend with the White Sox was an absolute hit for the Bananas, Firefighters, White Sox greats, and every person who got a chance to witness it live and across the nation.