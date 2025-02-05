How to Run a Super Bowl Squares Pool & How Super Bowl Squares Work
If you're hosting a Super Bowl party this year, you probably already have snacks, drinks, and a great crew of people ready to watch the big game. But if you want to take your party to the next level, why not throw in a Super Bowl Squares Pool? It's easy to set up, adds some excitement, and can keep everyone engaged—even the casual fans who might not be following every play. Here’s why they’re such a hit, how to play, and how you can run your own contest with ease.
Why Super Bowl Squares Are So Much Fun
Super Bowl Squares have exploded in popularity over the years and for good reason—they’re a simple, fun, and inclusive way to keep everyone involved. Whether you're a die-hard fan or you're just there for the halftime show, the Squares game adds a layer of excitement that doesn’t require you to know every player’s stats. Everyone has a chance to win, and that makes the game feel more like a party.
The best part? It's not all about predicting the winner or score, but about the random outcomes that can make even the slowest moments of the game more thrilling. So, even if you're in the kitchen or chatting with friends during the game, you’re still part of the action.
How to Set Up Your Super Bowl Squares Pool
Running a Super Bowl Squares pool is super easy. Here’s how to set it up:
1. Get a 10x10 Grid
You can find printable Super Bowl Squares grids online or even make one on a big piece of paper or poster board. You'll need a grid with 100 boxes (10 rows and 10 columns). The rows and columns are for the last digits of the scores for each team. You can download and print one out straight from Sports Illustrated.
2. Label the Rows and Columns with Numbers
Once the grid is ready, randomly assign numbers (0 through 9) to the rows and columns. You’ll assign one set of numbers to one team (Philadelphia Eagles), and the other set to the other team (Kansas City Chiefs).
Example:
- Across the top of the grid (horizontal) you write the numbers 0-9 for the Chiefs’ score.
- Down the side (vertical) you write the numbers 0-9 for the Eagles’ score.
3. Assign the Squares
Now, it’s time for everyone to get their squares! Each person (or group of people) picks a square(s) on the grid. Once someone picks a square, they write their name in that box.
Tip: To make sure everyone has a chance, you can use a digital version where people can choose their squares online or on their phones. Or, you can go classic with a physical grid on a bulletin board or table.
4. Let the Game Begin
Once all the squares are filled, and the teams are about to kick off, the game is officially underway!
How to Win: The Fun Part
Each quarter of the game has a winner based on the score at the end of that quarter. You’ll check the last digit of both teams' scores (for example, if the Eagles have 17 points and the Chiefs have 24 points at the end of the half, you’ll look at the "7" for Eagles and the "4" for Chiefs). The square that matches those digits is the winner for that quarter.
Super Bowl Squares are a great way to add some friendly competition and extra excitement to your Super Bowl party, even for casual fans who aren’t as invested in the game. They’re easy to set up, don’t require a lot of time or knowledge to play, and they keep everyone engaged no matter what’s happening on the field. So, go ahead—grab a grid, get your friends involved, and let the fun begin!
Enjoy the game, the snacks, and hopefully some winning squares!
