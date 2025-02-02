Luka Doncic to Lakers, AD to Mavericks: The Fantasy Basketball Implications
The NBA world is on fire! According to ESPN's Shams Charania, a three-way trade was completed featuring guard Luka Doncic and center Anthony Davis.
The Los Angeles Lakers will receive Doncic, Maxi Klieber, and Markieff Morris while the Dallas Mavericks will acquire Davis, Max Christie, and a 2029 Lakers first-round pick.
In order to make salaries work, the Utah Jazz entered the equation and will receive Jalen Hood-Schiflino, a 2025 Clippers second-round pick, and a 2025 Mavericks 2025 second-round pick.
The fantasy implications for this trade are immense. The Mavericks already have two solid big men in Derrick Lively and Daniel Gafford, though I wouldn't be surprised if at least one of them is moved immediately. Without Luka on the floor, Davis is going to see a TON of opportunities. Anticipate his usage rate skyrocketing. LeBron James is a great facilitator, but he also takes a lot of shots, preventing AD from doing what he does best: score the basketball. Davis will be the No. 1 option in Dallas, not the 1A or 1B option. Expect his fantasy numbers to rise.
Meanwhile, Luka joins LeBron in LA. Wild! Luka is a freak of nature so triple-double numbers will continue from the legendary guard.
This is a developing story. More details to follow. Check back with Fantasy on SI for that latest on this monumental trade in the NBA.
