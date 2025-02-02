Fantasy Sports

Luka Doncic to Lakers, AD to Mavericks: The Fantasy Basketball Implications

Matt Brandon

Anthony Davis & Luka Doncic
Anthony Davis & Luka Doncic / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
In this story:

The NBA world is on fire! According to ESPN's Shams Charania, a three-way trade was completed featuring guard Luka Doncic and center Anthony Davis.

The Los Angeles Lakers will receive Doncic, Maxi Klieber, and Markieff Morris while the Dallas Mavericks will acquire Davis, Max Christie, and a 2029 Lakers first-round pick.

In order to make salaries work, the Utah Jazz entered the equation and will receive Jalen Hood-Schiflino, a 2025 Clippers second-round pick, and a 2025 Mavericks 2025 second-round pick.

The fantasy implications for this trade are immense. The Mavericks already have two solid big men in Derrick Lively and Daniel Gafford, though I wouldn't be surprised if at least one of them is moved immediately. Without Luka on the floor, Davis is going to see a TON of opportunities. Anticipate his usage rate skyrocketing. LeBron James is a great facilitator, but he also takes a lot of shots, preventing AD from doing what he does best: score the basketball. Davis will be the No. 1 option in Dallas, not the 1A or 1B option. Expect his fantasy numbers to rise.

Meanwhile, Luka joins LeBron in LA. Wild! Luka is a freak of nature so triple-double numbers will continue from the legendary guard.

This is a developing story. More details to follow. Check back with Fantasy on SI for that latest on this monumental trade in the NBA.

Recommended Articles

Fantasy Basketball: Top Week 15 Pickups

Josh Hart's Maturity Leads to Fantasy Basketball Stardom

Fantasy Baseball Rankings: Top 5 Shortstops

Published |Modified
Matt Brandon
MATT BRANDON

Matt Brandon has worked in the Fantasy Sports / Sports Media industry for over a decade including stints at Scout Media, CBS Sports, Sports Illustrated, DrRoto.com, Fantasy SP, FullTime Fantasy, and more. Brandon produced Top-10 rankings in FantasyPros’ nationwide contest three years in a row. He has taken down a few big DFS tournaments on FanDuel and DraftKings but his bread and butter is season-long fantasy football, fantasy basketball, and sports betting. Brandon bleeds blue for his New York sports teams: the New York Giants, New York Knicks, New York Rangers, and New York Mets.

Home/News