NBA DFS (Friday, February 7) Value Plays and Best Picks
In today's DFS report, we're looking for bargains and steals! Guys who are going to light it up without breaking the bank. Building a winning NBA DFS lineup starts with finding hidden gems. In this daily segment, we’re not focusing on the overhyped superstars, we're digging deep for diamonds in the rough. The players we highlight are primed to drop bombs and rack up fantasy points. Ditch the doubt, trust the stats, and load up on these under-the-radar value players. Your wallet will thank you, and your team will be straight fire!
Here are today's three baller bargains for your DFS lineup you can use to dominate on Friday night, straight from FantasyPros and DraftKings.
SG Ochai Agbaji, Toronto Raptors at Oklahoma City Thunder ($3,300 DK) | ($4,400 FD)
The best bargain on the slate tonight is Ochai Agbali. Over the past month he has provided sneaky upside, averaging 0.91 FPTS per minute (very close to the 1.0 gold standard for value). The kicker here is his rock-bottom prices. In two of his three previous outings, he tallied 31.75 and 26.25 FPTS in only 22 minutes in each respective matchup.
Models are projecting an increased role for “Young Och” against the Thunder. With projected additional minutes, he is in a smash spot with his low salary. DFS players are taking notice as he sports a relatively high 37.2 RST %. Still, his 23.28 FPTS projection offers 7x value, which is hard to pass up and offers a high-upside, low-cost difference maker. Take Agbaji to the bank and grab the cash.
PG/SG Carlton Carrington, Washington Wizards vs Cleveland Cavaliers ($3,300 DK) | ($4,500 FD)
The Wizards are rolling with a three-game winning streak, and rookie Carlton “Bub” Carrington has emerged as a difference maker. In his last outing against the Brooklyn Nets, he crushed value expectations, posting a double-double with 41 FPTS in 35.5 minutes. That’s the kind of DFS value we jump on. In his last game, Washington was without four key players. Malcolm Brogdon and Alex Sarr sat out with injuries, while Kyle Kuzma and Jonas Valančiūnas were on their way to new teams. Carrington grabbed the opportunity and answered in a big way.
Looking at tonight’s matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Sarr has already been ruled out, and Brogdon remains questionable with an ankle issue. That leaves Carrington in line for another extended run in the backcourt. He’s been producing 0.8 FPTS per minute when the regulars are sidelined and is locked into 30-plus minutes of action tonight. At his current salary, he’s a certified bargain, with a 7.65x projected value, well above the 5x DFS gold standard. NBA models have him projected for 25.26 FPTS with a low 11.9% RST. This gives DFS managers a high-upside, low-risk target, allowing you to focus on the top-priced players at other positions. Insert Carrington into the point guard slot and watch your DFS squad bubble up for the win.
PF/C Bobby Portis, Milwaukee Buck at Atlanta Hawks ($5,500 DK) | ($6,800 FD)
The dual eligible player at center and power forward provides DFS players a great value on today’s slate. His price is roughly half of teammate Giannis Antetokounmpo, who carries a questionable tag tonight. Portis has had a steady campaign this year, averaging 29.4 FPTS. Tonight, the Bucks play a depleted Atlanta Hawks squad that has been riding the struggle bus this year, ranking 29th in defensive efficiency. At his bargain price, Portis presents DFS players with a valuable option.
On Wednesday “the mayor of Milwaukee” torched the Charlotte Hornets with 23 points, 5 assists, 17 rebounds and 3 blocks in 32 minutes. That is a DFS winning stat line! Tonight, the NBA models are projecting 27.93 FPTS, a relatively low 13.3% RST and a solid 5.08x value. Don’t hesitate to insert Portis in your lineup as he is primed to outperform his projections, especially if Giannis sits.
Fantasy on SI’s Take:
These three players are game-changers for building a winning lineup on Friday’s’s NBA schedule. All three players offer serious value at the guard and forward positions. They are clutch picks that will free up cap space and offer salary flexibility for you to add top-tier stars at other positions. Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
