RotoWire Unveils Cutting-Edge Football App and Bold New Look

In the early days of fantasy sports, fantasy gamers needed pioneers with vision and technology to expedite their quest for player information. The development of the internet provided three sharp minds (Peter Schoenke, Jeff Erickson, and Herb Ilk) with the tools to deliver fantasy news more quickly to game managers, aiming to gain a competitive edge.
Schoenke and his partners opened their first fantasy site in 1997 under RotoNews.com, which was sold two years later to Broadband Sports. Unfortunately, the changes in the fantasy market, paired with a failed executable startup venture, led to them shutting down in February of 2001.
Seeing their vision disappear added motivation for Schoenke, Erickson, and Ilk to recapture their original dreams by starting up Rotowire.com. Over 20 years later, that company was acquired by Gambling.com Group.
In early July, RotoWire launched their Football Draft Kit App, featuring player news, supported by fantasy and betting articles to help speed up decision-making and the learning curve in fantasy games and the betting market.
- Draft Assist
- Mock Drafts
- League Sync for fantasy football
RotoWire, president and co-founder, Peter Schoenke, took some time out of his day to answer some of my questions.
SC: Can you give me some information about your goal and thought process in your upgraded tools – draft assist, mock drafts, and league sync?
PS: All of those little details in terms of how you look at stats and stuff like that come from us, the founders and the people who now work for us, because we’re all players. So we actually use our own product to win. You know, we’re all hardcore players in the fantasy market.
Similarly, for the new app, we wanted to advance it and put in a lot of wrinkles for the data we want to use to compete in drafts. It’s a quick interface that you see here with a lot of relevant information.
The other unique thing that the app has is the ability to build a whole game plan for how you want to draft. So, it’s not just a cheat sheet – it offers sleepers, rankings, and a bunch more inputs to draw attention to safe first-round picks, sleepers, and high upside players later, plus much more.
For example, these are my three players I don’t want to forget later in the draft. You can tailor those thoughts into a draft strategy, so when you’re getting recommended picks, it shows the players you identified in your game plan. I think that’s pretty unique and kind of a new twist in the fantasy world. And then at the same time, it’s got the core stuff that fantasy drafters need. If they don’t agree with a suggestion, a cheat sheet is available with their favorite players, allowing a drafter to toggle easily between helpful information. This app nails the whole mock draft experience, and you can import your leagues and their settings for multiple fantasy sites.
Every tool is there to do a mock draft in real time, allowing a drafter to try different strategies – running back heavy, stacking, or even getting your key players. All of this can be done from different draft slots to see how a draft flows, resulting in awesome and shaky plans. So when you’re ready to draft, your draft decisions should be better when reacting to draft flow.
SC: What is more important, fantasy rankings or projections?
PS: No matter what projection system you come up with, there are some objective inputs that go into it. So really, it’s kind of rankings in some way, right? Projections help you really systematically quantify everything. And obviously, you can do a lot of regression, averages, and stats – plus all kinds of stuff to hone it. But at some point, you do have to make a little bit of a judgment call, especially if you determine what inputs you’re going to put into projections or how you foresee playing time being allocated.
It does come down to sort of rankings, a little bit, but they’re both tools. If you have a list of players and all rank together, you certainly can do well. And if you have some great projections and you’re going to hone in on them and don’t bid a dollar more or take a player in front of your projections, that can work.
SC: Over the past decade or so, the fantasy sports market has transitioned from season-long games to DFS, to betting, and prop markets. How much has that changed how you want to show player data?
PS: I wouldn’t say it’s a transition, it’s just an additive, right? Core season-long is actually doing great, like the high-stakes contests keep growing. There are more formats out there, and new stuff has come along. But in terms of projections and information, it’s not that different. A lot of in-game stuff has changed, and that wasn’t something that I ever thought was a thing back when I first started playing. That format has been challenging to figure out for information and projections. That’s been a new twist. There are more categories than ever in terms of what you can do, like props, all kinds of different scoring categories. A lot of it is also range of outcomes is more important, right?
When you’re doing season-long games versus one game, you care a lot more about floor and ceiling and things like that, you wouldn’t in different contests.
SC: In today’s new data world, what do you feel is the most important aspect in a baseball profile/resume: scouting report, controlling the strike zone, or advanced stats – exit velocities, hard-hit rates, and launch angles?
PS: If you look at leaderboards, you know who is the best, and things like that don’t necessarily always correlate with success. Everyone runs out and grabs the new metric because there’s some pan of gold, and they find some good nuggets. For me, I always like to, maybe necessarily, use that as much due to relying on something that is more tried and true. It takes a little while for everyone to new data and how to use it in fantasy.
I like to look at all the new stuff and just figure out which player’s pop and see if that indicates something, and then use the older metrics to figure out that core as well. I think one of the harder parts is we just have so much data these days than it used to be thirty years ago. Finding data is easier, but there is so much data. It’s trying to figure out which ones matter. So one of my philosophies is: you can’t do it all – scout guy, tape guy, advanced metric guy, and news guy. You gotta pick a lane and kind of master it. Then be conscious of all the other ones. If you try to master it all, you sometimes just get lost.
Pete Schoenke was a great and fun interview. He’s worked hard and long in the fantasy industry, but still gets his hands dirty drafting teams while looking to improve his decision-making and his products at RotoWire.