Super Bowl LIX: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Philadelphia Eagles Injury Report
As Super Bowl LIX approaches, both the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles are making final preparations for the biggest game of the season. While Kansas City enters the matchup at near full strength, Philadelphia has a few key players managing injuries. Here’s the latest injury update for both teams.
Kansas City Chiefs Injury Report
Head coach Andy Reid confirmed that the Chiefs have no players carrying an injury designation heading into Sunday.
WR Skyy Moore – Designated to return from injured reserve but has not been officially activated. His status remains uncertain. Regardless, he would be behind Xavier Worthy, DeAndre Hopkins, Justin Watson, and perhaps even JuJu Smith-Schuster on the depth chart.
RB Kareem Hunt – Limited earlier in the week with a quad issue but is now a full participant in practice and will play.
Philadelphia Eagles Injury Report
Although the Eagles have a few more players listed on their injury report, we’d be very surprised if any of these players do not suit up for the biggest game of the year.
RB Kenneth Gainwell – The second-string running back is questionable after missing practice time due to concussion protocol. If he’s unable to suit up, Will Shipley would slot in as Saquon Barkley’s backup.
TE Dallas Goedert – Missed practice for rest purposes, but will start as expected.
WR DeVonta Smith – Limited in practice last week and on Wednesday. His status will be monitored leading up to the game but he will definitely be out there with the rest of the Eagles’ passing attack. Smith has been dealing with a lingering hamstring injury since Week 12.
LB Cam Jurgens – Expected to play despite managing a back injury.
OL Landon Dickerson – Has missed practice time but is fully expected to play in the Super Bowl despite managing a knee injury.
DE Brandon Graham – Out since Week 12 with a triceps injury, Graham needs to be activated from IR but has expressed confidence that he will play in his final NFL game.
WR Britain Covey – Limited in practice, status uncertain due to a lingering neck injury.
DE Jalen Carter – Missed the media portion of Wednesday’s session with an undisclosed illness. We would be shocked if he doesn’t suit up.
Although both teams are essentially at full strength heading into Super Bowl LIX, some may forget that the Chiefs already lost wide receivers Rashee Rice and Mecole Hardman to season-ending injuries. Following Rice’s injury, the Chiefs brought in DeAndre Hopkins to give Patrick Mahomes another veteran presence in the wide recever room.
Stay tuned for more injury updates for Super Bowl LIX here at Fantasy on SI.
Recommended Articles
Kareem Hunt Super Bowl LIX Projections
Saquon Barkley Super Bowl LIX Projections
Super Bowl LIX: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Philadelphia Eagles Player Projections