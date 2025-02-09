Super Bowl Squares and Boxes: A Historical Analysis
Super Bowl Sunday is the one day of the year when even your grandma turns into a sports gambler. Enter the iconic Super Bowl squares, the simplest and most democratic of betting games. Squares doesn’t require deep football knowledge, just a good draw and the hope that the numbers fall in your favor. But there is a method to the madness.
The History of Super Bowl Squares
Super Bowl squares have been around for decades, originating in smoky bars and office break rooms long before online sportsbooks became the norm. The premise is simple: a 10x10 grid, 100 squares, and random numbers assigned to each row (AFC team) and column (NFC team). Each participant buys a square, and if the last digits of the teams’ scores match your numbers at the end of a quarter, you win. Simple? Yes. Random? Not quite.
The Best and Worst Numbers to Get
Over the years, some numbers have proven far superior to others. Thanks to decades of Super Bowl data and a little statistical magic, we now know which digits give you the best shot at a payday.
The Holy Grail Numbers
• 0 and 7: The gold standard. These numbers show up more than any others thanks to the classic football scoring system (touchdowns + extra points = 7, field goals = 3). If you land a 0-7 or 7-0, you’re in great shape.
• 3 and 4: Not as dominant as 0 and 7, but still historically strong. Field goals make 3 common, and 14, 24, and 34 are frequent final digits.
The Numbers You Pray to Avoid
• 2, 5, 8, and 9: The black holes of Super Bowl squares. There’s just no natural way for football scores to end in these numbers consistently. If you pull a 2-8 combo, consider it a charitable donation to the pot.
Historical Trends and Takeaways
• First-quarter dominance: 0-0 is king early in the game. Teams feel each other out, and low-scoring first quarters are common.
• Halftime shake-ups: By the second quarter, 3s, 7s, and 4s start showing up. A team with a touchdown and a field goal lands on 10, meaning 0 remains valuable.
• Fourth-quarter randomness: The end of the game is where things get wild. Missed extra points, two-point conversions, and garbage-time scores can turn a great number into a dud or vice versa.
Final Play: What Should You Hope For?
If you’re pulling numbers at your Super Bowl party, root for 0, 7, 3, or 4. If you get a 2 or 8? Well, enjoy the snacks, because history isn’t on your side. The beauty of Super Bowl squares is that anything can happen. If your 2-5 combo somehow hits, you’ll have the best victory story at the party. Place your bets, grab your wings, and enjoy the game, because win or lose, Super Bowl Sunday is about more than just the numbers.
