Puka Nacua Doubtful for Week 3: Rams’ Offense and Fantasy Football Breakdown

The Los Angeles Rams are facing another major setback on offense as head coach Sean McVay announced that star wide receiver Puka Nacua is officially listed as doubtful for their upcoming game against the Denver Broncos. Nacua, who missed Week 2's contest against the New York Giants due to groin and hip soreness, appears set to sit out once again as the Rams take a cautious approach with his long-term health.

#Rams coach Sean McVay told reporters that WR Puka Nacua is doubtful for game against the #Broncos. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 25, 2026

According to McVay, Nacua's discomfort stems from an inability to hit full top-end speed without feeling tightness. While McVay reassured reporters that there is no structural concern or risk of a long-term absence, the decision to hold him back highlights the team's commitment to ensuring he returns at 100% rather than risking a lingering soft-tissue aggravation. For fantasy football managers, Nacua’s status forces immediate lineup pivots, but it also creates high-value target shifts across the Rams’ active offense.

With Nacua expected to be sidelined, QB Matthew Stafford’s pass distribution becomes significantly more concentrated, creating immediate fantasy winners and strategic adjustments.

Fantasy Football Implications

Sep 21, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams tight end Terrance Ferguson (18) scores a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the New York Giants at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

TE Terrance Ferguson, Los Angeles Rams

Terrance Ferguson saw his role expand dramatically in Nacua's absence, and he becomes the biggest fantasy football sleeper for Week 3 with this news. Serving as Stafford's trusted safety valve over the middle with Nacua out in Week 2, Ferguson registered 6 catches for 54 yards and a touchdown against the Giants. With the Rams searching for consistent secondary pass-catchers outside of Adams, Ferguson has established immediate fantasy viability. He represents a high-upside TE streamer and a priority waiver wire pickup for managers needing tight end depth.

WR Davante Adams, Los Angeles Rams

Davante Adams becomes the undisputed centerpiece of the Rams’ aerial attack again this week. In Week 2 without Nacua, Adams erupted for an elite 8-reception, 195-yard, 2-touchdown line on dominant target volume. Adams functions as Stafford’s primary big-play and red-zone threat. As long as Nacua is out, Adams demands an astronomical target share, locking him in as an elite WR1 in our Week 3 Wide Receiver Rankings.

QB Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams

Despite missing one of his top weapons, Matthew Stafford demonstrated in Week 2 that he can maintain QB1 production by leaning on his remaining playmakers. The reigning MVP posted over 300 passing yards and 4 touchdowns in the Rams' win over the Giants, showing high efficiency when given a clean pocket. While losing Nacua slightly caps Stafford’s ceiling against a strong Denver secondary, his heavy reliance on established veterans keeps him firmly in the mid-to-high QB2 range with top-12 upside in our Week 3 Quarterback Rankings.

RB Kyren Williams, Los Angeles Rams

With or without Nacua, Kyren Williams remains the clear lead option and premier red-zone back in McVay’s system. He notched 85 rushing yards and a receiving touchdown in Week 2, solidifying his role as a high-volume RB1 who benefits from high-leverage touches inside the 20-yard line.

RB Blake Corum, Los Angeles Rams

Blake Corum continues to command a meaningful share of intermediate drives between the 20s to keep Williams fresh. He logged 79 rushing yards on 12 carries alongside a 13-yard reception last week. While Williams controls the goal-line work, Corum’s standalone usage gives him FLEX consideration in deeper leagues and locks him in as one of the most valuable hand-off backups in fantasy.