2025 Way-Too-Early Fantasy Football Rankings
With the 2024 NFL season in the books, it’s time to turn our attention to the future. While player movement, coaching changes, and the NFL Draft will all impact fantasy values, early rankings help set the foundation for the draft season. Based on last season’s performances, let’s dive into the way-too-early fantasy football rankings for the 2025 season.
Top 2024 Quarterbacks & Quarterbacks to Target in 2025
Lamar Jackson emerged as the top fantasy quarterback in 2024, racking up 481.10 fantasy points. He finished 44.5 points ahead of Joe Burrow and had a staggering 110-point cushion over any quarterback ranked outside the top six. His elite rushing upside and improved passing efficiency solidify him as a first-round option in Superflex formats.
However, 2025 will see challengers rise. Burrow, with a healthy season, has top-three potential, while MVP Josh Allen, Rookie of the Year Jayden Daniels, Super Bowl LIX MVP Jalen Hurts, Patrick Mahomes, and others should fight Jackson for the top spot at the quarterback position. Expect a deep quarterback pool next season, making mid-round values more appealing than ever.
2024 Top Running Backs & Running Backs to Target in 2025
The 2024 season saw Jahmyr Gibbs steal the top spot from Saquon Barkley, who was rested late in the year. Gibbs’ explosive playmaking ability and pass-catching skills will keep him locked in as an elite RB1. However, given Saquon's historic 2024 campaign, he's perhaps even more valuable than Gibbs (despite Jalen Hurts vulturing double-digit touchdowns). Falcons RB Bijan Robinson should remain a top-three option at the running back position and is in that same tier as Gibbs and Barkley.
In total, five running backs surpassed 300.00 fantasy points last season, with another 17 topping the 200.00 mark.
With the running back landscape shifting, expect a heavy push for early draft capital to go toward workhorse backs. A group of 10 running backs finished between 240.00 and 270.00 points in 2024, setting the stage for a deep and competitive position heading into 2025.
Expect roughly 20 running backs to be selected in the first three rounds of 12-team drafts in 2025. However, there are plenty of late-round players who emerge every single year. Just look at Bucky Irving and Chuba Hubbard from 2024. Both players vastly exceeded their ADP. Nick Chubb finished as the RB58 but he could be in for a major bounce-back campaign. And Christian McCaffrey obviously won't finish as the RB69 again (barring an injury). Still, there's an inherent risk in selecting CMC so buyers beware.
One emerging running back I really like in 2025 is Audric Estime. The Denver Broncos exceeded expectations this year behind the leadership of rookie signal caller Bo Nix and I expect them to build off that success in 2025. Estime is the most talented player in Denver's backfield and I anticipate him eventually earning the bulk of the carries.
2024 Top Wide Receivers & Wide Receivers to Target in 2025
Ja’Marr Chase led the wide receiver pack last season, with only two others eclipsing 300.00 fantasy points in PPR leagues. However, fantasy managers who spent early capital on CeeDee Lamb (8th) and Tyreek Hill (18th) were left disappointed. On the other hand, breakout stars like Brian Thomas Jr. proved to be incredible values, while Drake London justified his lofty ADP.
Seattle Seahawks playmaker Jaxon Smith-Njigba is one of my favorite targets heading into the 2025 season. JSN was the WR10 in PPR formats after accumulating 100 receptions for 1,130 yards and six touchdowns (253.35 fantasy points). Los Angeles Chargers wideout Ladd McConkey is another wideout who is poised for a massive 2025 campaign after an electric 2024 season in which he totaled 82 receptions for 1,149 yards and seven touchdowns (WR14 - 240.90 fantasy points).
Next season, managers will need to be mindful of target share shifts and quarterback situations. With an influx of rookie talent entering the league and veterans still holding their ground, expect an exciting mix of proven stars and ascending playmakers in 2025.
2024 Top Tight Ends & Tight Ends to Target in 2025
A new name took the tight-end throne in 2024: Brock Bowers. His rookie campaign was nothing short of spectacular, positioning him as an early-round staple in drafts moving forward. While Trey McBride had a fantastic season with 111 receptions, his mere two touchdowns capped his fantasy upside. Four tight ends exceeded 200.00 fantasy points, reinforcing the positional disparity between elite options and weekly streamers.
Heading into 2025, Bowers, McBride, and a healthy Mark Andrews could be the only consistent every-week starters. Fantasy managers should continue prioritizing high-upside options rather than settling for middling production.
Meanwhile, the biggest question for the fantasy football offseason at the tight end position is whether or not we've seen our last game from Kansas City Chiefs future Hall of Famer, Travis Kelce.
It’s never too early to start preparing for the next fantasy football season. While plenty will change before kickoff, 2024 outcomes and early rankings provide a crucial roadmap for identifying trends, breakout candidates, and draft values. Stay ahead of the curve, monitor offseason moves, and be ready to dominate in 2025!
