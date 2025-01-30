Fantasy Baseball Rankings: Catchers 6-10
The catcher position has a wide range of ADPs and outcomes in the fantasy market. Each drafter will have a different view of the catcher pool, with league format ultimately determining each player's value. The goal by drafting an early catcher is gaining an edge in slot in the batting order, playing time, and overall production. The fantasy teams that punt catchers hope to create their advantage at other positions with a target of 20 to 30 home runs and more than 100 RBIs. A negative in batting average should be a given. Here are Fantasy Sports On SI’s Catchers 6-10 for the 2025 season:
6 – Salvador Perez, KC (ADP – 71.9)
Perez's best asset at this point in his career is his ability to drive in runs. Last season, his RBI rate (20 – 19.0% from 2020 to 2024) was helped by an improving Royals’ lineup. Despite playing in 158 games, he scored only 58 runs, with a sharp decline in his run rate (28 – 38% in 2023). His contact batting average (.347) is trending higher while remaining well below his success in 2020 (.439) and 2021 (.376). Perez set a new top in his walk rate (6.8) while posting his best strikeout rate (19.8) since 2017.
His swing played well vs. left-handed pitching (.297/17/9/25 over 145 at-bats). Perez played at a high level over the first two months (.321/24/10/41 over 209 at-bats). He had a regression in his HR/FB rate (13.0) for the third consecutive season while maintaining a high fly-ball swing path (44.5%). His exit velocity (91.1 mph) and hard-hit rate (44.2) fell in line with his career path (90.3/43.6).
Fantasy Outlook: The injury to Vinnie Pasquantino last season helped Perez get more playing time at first base (49 games). His bat has event upside with clutch ability, and Kansas City should push further up the offensive ranking in 2025. At age 34, he isn’t the player he once was. His underlying metrics don’t point to more power, and I expect him to be a liability in runs, even with elite at-bats for a catcher. Last season, Perez ranked 48th for hitters in FPGscore (1.22). My starting point is a .260/60/25/80 type season, making him a fade based on his current price point.
7 – Francisco Alvarez, NYM (ADP – 148.1)
Over five seasons in the minors, Alvarez hit .271 over 930 at-bats with 179 runs, 61 home runs, 181 RBIs, and 10 stolen bases. In 2022, he beat up AA pitching (.277/43/18/47 over 253 at-bats), leading to a call-up to AAA (.234 over 158 at-bats with 31 runs, nine home runs, and 31 RBIs). His walk rate (13.6) was an elite area with a slightly below-par strikeout rate (23.3). Alvarez had a high floor in his contact batting average (.376) and an elite average hit rate (1.937).
The Mets called him up in 2023 after four games in the minors (.250/4/2/4/1 over 16 at-bats). Alvarez showed his potential in May (.292/11/7/17 over 72 at-bats) and July (.275/14/8/16 over 69 at-bats). Over his other 241 at-bats, he hit .166 with 26 runs, 10 home runs, and 30 RBIs. His bat was empty on many days vs. lefties (.171 with six home runs, 22 RBIs, and 37 strikeouts over 129 at-bats).
Alvarez's excitement ended quickly last season due to a thumb issue on April 19th, which led to 51 days on the injured list. Over his first 55 at-bats, he hit .236 with eight runs, one home run, eight RBIs, and one steal while striking out 14 times. His bat was trending much higher over his next 28 games (.333/10/3/15 over 87 at-bats), but Alvarez struggled over 34 games after the All-Star break (.150 with 10 runs, two home runs, seven RBIs, and 34 strikeouts over 107 at-bats). He flashed his power potential in September (15-for-59 with 11 runs, five home runs, and 17 RBIs).
His strikeout rate (25.2) and walk rate (8.8) did improve while trailing his minor league career. Alvarez had a groundball swing path (52.2% - 44.0% in 2023), leading to a sharp decline in his launch angle (6.9 – 12.5 in 2023) and a lower fly-ball rate (31.7 – 42.9% in 2023). As a result, he had a weaker exit velocity (88.8 mph) and hard-hit rate (42.0).
Fantasy Outlook: On the surface. Alvarez doesn’t look prime to break out in 2025, but I believe he has the talent to surprise. His approach is much better than Cal Raleigh and Shea Langeliers, and his contact batting average over his career path supports 30+ home runs with over 500 at-bats. I expect growth in his walk rate, helping his ability to score runs. I consider him a strong buy, and I would double-tap catchers if he slid in 15-team drafts. I’ll set his bar at .250 with a 70/25/80 floor in 2025.
8 – Cal Raleigh, SEA (ADP – 81.0)
In 2023, Raleigh saw his playing time rise by about 33%, leading to top-tier catching value in runs (78), home runs (30), and RBIs (75). His walk rate (9.5) trickled higher while shaving off some damage in strikeouts (27.8 – 29.4 in 2022 and 19.6 in the minors). His best play came over the final three months (.235/42/19/42 over 272 at-bats). Raleigh had less value vs. lefties (.218 with four home runs and 14 RBIs over 101 at-bats).
His power progression (343 home runs) continued last season, with another increase in at-bats (546). Raleigh set a career-high in RBIs (100), thanks to a spike in his RBI chances (430 – 391 in 2023) and his RBI rate (15.6 – 12.3 in 2023). He upped his walk rate (11.2) with almost the same strikeout rate (28.0). His swing path (51.9%) remains fly-ball favoring with no change in his HR/FB rate (17.4). Raleigh pushed his hard-hit rate (48.1) by 7.4 percentage points from 2023, with a slight uptick in his exit velocity (91.0 mph).
Raleigh hit under .200 in May (.187), June (.193), and August (.163) while ending the year with success in September (.286/16/7/20/1 over 98 at-bats). The change in the Mariners starting lineup led to him hitting third and fourth in the batting order for 416 of his 546 at-bats. He only hit .183 vs. lefties with 21 runs, 13 home runs, 30 RBIs, and three steals over 153 at-bats.
Fantasy Outlook: The coin flip for fantasy drafters this season about Raleigh is trading batting average for power at the catcher position. The current Mariners’ roster (January 2nd) gives him a chance to bat in a similar part of the batting order. Team structure is key to his fantasy value, but his ADP (81.0) is much lower than in 2023 (142.0). His FPGscore (1.18) last season was almost identical to Salvador Perez's. In this comparison, the tradeoff would be more runs and some home runs for batting average. I respect his floor in power, and he is improving. My thought is a .225/75/30/85 player who needs Seattle to improve their starting lineup to reach a higher ceiling.
9 – Will Smith, LAD (ADP – 95.7)
In 2023, Smith landed on the injured list for two weeks with a concussion in April. Los Angeles gave him eight days off over their final 21 games in September to get him rested for the postseason. Over his first 280 at-bats, Smith hit .286 with 52 runs, 13 home runs, 52 RBIs, and one steal. His season ended with quiet stats over the back third of the year (.223/28/6/24/2 over 184 at-bats).
The addition of Shohei Ohtani last year closed the opportunity for Smith at DH (three games – 39 over the previous two seasons). He finished the year with competitive catcher stats in runs (77), home runs (20), and RBIs (75). The Dodgers were the second-highest-scoring team (842 runs) in 2024, but Smith came to the plate with a four-year low in RBI chances (352 – 413 in 2023, 412 in 2022, and 376 in 2021). From May to August, he hit only .205 with 46 runs, 14 home runs, and 43 RBIs over 303 at-bats.
His contact batting average (.318) was a five-year low. Smith has a regression in his favorable walk rate (9.4) with a pullback in his strikeout rate (19.3 – 16.1% in 2023). He continues to have a fly-ball swing path (47.6%), suggesting more power, but Smith saw his hard-hit rate (40.9) regress for the fourth consecutive season.
Fantasy Outlook: The foundation skill set for Smith suggests better production. The loft in his swing invites many easy outs, limiting his ceiling in batting average. He plays in an elite scoring lineup, and his price point this season is more favorable than in previous years. More of the same, with a chance push past the 25 home run mark. I view Smith as a safe, value-catching option.
10 – Austin Wells, NYY (ADP – 198.3)
The Yankees drafted Wells 28th overall in the 2020 MLB June Amateur Draft. Over three seasons in the minors, he hit .260 with 188 runs, 53 home runs, 213 RBIs, and 39 stolen bases over 1,089 at-bats, giving him a future 20/20 profile for a catcher.
Wells saw time at A, AA, AAA, and the majors in 2023. His best production came at AA (.237/28/11/50/5 over 228 at-bats). With New York, his power (four home runs and 13 RBIs over 70 at-bats) translated well.
Last year, Wells was an attractive C2 option in deep formats. Unfortunately, fantasy managers scoured the waiver wire by the second week of June due to his empty stats over his first 110 at-bats (.200/13/1/7/1). As his hit tool improved, the Yankees gave him more playing time over their final 105 games (.242/29/12/48 over 244 at-bats). Wells struggled against lefties (.197 with three runs, no home runs, and 12 RBIs over 66 at-bats). His strikeout rate (21.0) and walk rate (11.4) graded well. He had a fly-ball swing path (43.3) with no defining edge in his exit velocity (88.4 mph) or hard-hit rate (38.9).
Fantasy Outlook: New York's catching depth suggests Wells will have a much better opportunity this year. He ranked 18th last year by FPGscore (-5.60) while failing to meet expectations in steals (1). The Yankees will hit him down in their batting order, lowering his chances in runs and RBIs. His natural progression should push Wells over 20 home runs with an excellent chance at double-digit stolen bases. Depending on my team build, Wells is a player I will follow in drafts to see where I can buy him at a fair price. I will rank him as one of the top 10 catchers after writing about the first 15 catching options.
