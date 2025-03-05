Fantasy Baseball Rankings: Top 10 Third Basemen
Who are the top 10 third basemen entering the 2025 fantasy baseball season?
6. 3B Isaac Paredes, Houston Astros
29 Home Runs | 88 RBIs | .240 AVG | 78 Runs | 16 Stolen Bases
Isaac Paredes Fantasy Baseball Outlook
Sleeper Alert: My first instinct on his outlook, before running through his profile, was to buy him in 2025. Like many other drafters, his success in power and RBIs in 2023 jumped off the page, and Paredes looked more comfortable at the plate last year. His first step is improving timing at the plate and stop diving under the ball. Torn, but with an open mind if the ball jumps off the bat in spring training.
