Fantasy Baseball Rankings: Top 5 Outfielders for 2025 Season

Which outfielders should you target in Round 1 of your fantasy baseball draft?

Matt Brandon, Shawn Childs

Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani against the Cincinnati Reds during a spring training game at Camelback Ranch-Glendale.
Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani against the Cincinnati Reds during a spring training game at Camelback Ranch-Glendale. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
5. OF Juan Soto, New York Mets

Juan Sot
New York Mets right fielder Juan Soto (22) celebrates after scoring against the St. Louis Cardinals during the third inning at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

36 Home Runs | 101 RBIs | .283 AVG | 127 Runs | 9 Stolen Bases

Juan Soto Fantasy Baseball Outlook:

Fantasy Outlook: Soto ranked sixth in FPGscore (8.95) for hitters in 2024, nine spots higher than 2023 (5.98). He trails the elite batters in baseball by a wide margin in stolen bases, forcing him to post a .320 batting to overcome this shortfall. The Mets have on-base talent at the top of their lineup, suggesting he’ll bat third this season. It was important that Pete Alonso re-signed with the Mets for lineup protection and improving results in runs. Based on his propensity to take walks, Soto may never have 600 at-bats in a season, costing him chances at more home runs. I respect his potential in runs, home runs, and RBIs while understanding that he’s just reaching the prime of his career. Soto must be more opportunistic on the base paths or rank highly in batting average to post difference-maker stats.

