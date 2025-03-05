Fantasy Baseball Rankings: Top 5 Outfielders for 2025 Season
5. OF Juan Soto, New York Mets
36 Home Runs | 101 RBIs | .283 AVG | 127 Runs | 9 Stolen Bases
Juan Soto Fantasy Baseball Outlook:
Fantasy Outlook: Soto ranked sixth in FPGscore (8.95) for hitters in 2024, nine spots higher than 2023 (5.98). He trails the elite batters in baseball by a wide margin in stolen bases, forcing him to post a .320 batting to overcome this shortfall. The Mets have on-base talent at the top of their lineup, suggesting he’ll bat third this season. It was important that Pete Alonso re-signed with the Mets for lineup protection and improving results in runs. Based on his propensity to take walks, Soto may never have 600 at-bats in a season, costing him chances at more home runs. I respect his potential in runs, home runs, and RBIs while understanding that he’s just reaching the prime of his career. Soto must be more opportunistic on the base paths or rank highly in batting average to post difference-maker stats.