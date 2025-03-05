Fantasy Baseball Rankings: Top 5 Outfielders for 2025 Season
1. DH/OF Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Dodgers
43 Home Runs | 102 RBIs | .294 AVG | 115 Runs | 29 Stolen Bases
Shohei Ohtani Fantasy Baseball Outlook:
Fantasy Outlook: The Dodgers will pay Ohtani $2 million a season from 2024 to 2033, followed by a 10-year run with $68 million in earnings. The success of his bat almost forces the fantasy market to view him as a hitter going forward. His power is off the charts, and he has 35 consecutive successful steals. With pitching added to his workload, Los Angeles may not let him run as much in 2025. His increase in plate appearances last season, paired with the move to Los Angeles, led to his stats reaching an elite level in five categories. With 600 at-bats, a .300/125/50/120/30 season is a reasonable outcome. Late in the year, a fantasy team gaining an offensive edge will have the ability to rotate on the pitching side. On a side note, Ohtani suffered a late left shoulder injury (labrum) in the World Series that required surgery in early November.
