Fantasy Baseball Rankings: Top 5 Outfielders for 2025 Season

Which outfielders should you target in Round 1 of your fantasy baseball draft?

Matt Brandon, Shawn Childs

Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani against the Cincinnati Reds during a spring training game at Camelback Ranch-Glendale.
1. DH/OF Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Dodgers

Shohei Ohtan
Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) tosses his bat affter hitting a leadoff home run against the Los Angeles Angels during a spring training game at Camelback Ranch-Glendale. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

43 Home Runs | 102 RBIs | .294 AVG | 115 Runs | 29 Stolen Bases

Shohei Ohtani Fantasy Baseball Outlook:

Fantasy Outlook: The Dodgers will pay Ohtani $2 million a season from 2024 to 2033, followed by a 10-year run with $68 million in earnings. The success of his bat almost forces the fantasy market to view him as a hitter going forward. His power is off the charts, and he has 35 consecutive successful steals. With pitching added to his workload, Los Angeles may not let him run as much in 2025. His increase in plate appearances last season, paired with the move to Los Angeles, led to his stats reaching an elite level in five categories. With 600 at-bats, a .300/125/50/120/30 season is a reasonable outcome. Late in the year, a fantasy team gaining an offensive edge will have the ability to rotate on the pitching side. On a side note, Ohtani suffered a late left shoulder injury (labrum) in the World Series that required surgery in early November.

