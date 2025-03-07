Top 10 Starting Pitchers With Strikeout Upside
1. SP Paul Skenes, Pittsburgh Pirates
258 Strikeouts
Paul Skenes Fantasy Baseball Player Outlook
Skenes is the next big thing in fantasy baseball and a player worth fighting for in drafts. He is the first pitcher drafted in 2025, with a first-round ADP in the high-stakes market. The Pirates allowed him to throw 90+ pitches in 18 of his 23 starts in his rookie, including 15 consecutive games. Skenes has a workhorse profile, with his natural progression pushing over 190.0 innings this year. I expect 15 wins and 240+ strikeouts with a massive edge in ERA and WHIP. If Pittsburgh can’t sign him to a long-term deal, they should push him hard early in his career. If his changeup improves, his ceiling in strikeouts will be much higher.
