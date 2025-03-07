Top 10 Starting Pitchers With Strikeout Upside
Paul Skenes is the obvious top starting pitchers in the strikeout category but who else rounds out the top 10?
9. SP Chris Sale, Atlanta Braves
222 Strikeouts
Chris Sale Fantasy Baseball Player Outlook
Based on his command stats, Sale was the same pitcher in 2024 as in his prime. The only difference was his downgrade in innings pitched per start (2024 – 6.1 ~ 6.9 from 2013 to 2017). Atlanta unlocked the life of his pitches in the strike zone last season, and he avoided any major injuries. From 2020 to 2023, Sale was only on the field for 31 starts (11-7 with a 3.93 ERA and 182 strikeouts over 151.0 innings). He is a tempting arm based on his career body of work and rebound season, especially playing in a high-scoring offense. With 32 starts, his overall stats still show room for improvement. Sale is the third pitcher in the top six ranked arm to have a significant jump in innings (68.2).
