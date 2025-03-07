Top 10 Starting Pitchers With Strikeout Upside
Paul Skenes is the obvious top starting pitchers in the strikeout category but who else rounds out the top 10?
4. SP Jacob deGrom, Texas Rangers
234 Strikeouts
Jacob deGrom Fantasy Baseball Player Outlook:
In the early draft season, the fantasy market is almost being coy with their expectations with deGrom in 2025. He’s had plenty of recovery time from his elbow issue, giving hope that his injury woes are behind him. deGrom brings a difference-maker skill set, one that drafters will fight for in the high-stakes market in March once he showcases his arsenal in spring training. Think about you’re on the clock, Garrett Crochet or deGrom? I can’t predict his innings output, but I’m confident he will be special when on the mound.
