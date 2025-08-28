Falcons' Ruke Orhorhoro Earns Important Title on ESPN List
The Atlanta Falcons could have their best defense in nearly a decade this fall thanks to the arrival of several rookies and free agents.
Expectations for first-rounders Jalon Walker and James Pearce Jr. couldn't be much higher. Rookie defensive backs Xavier Watts and Billy Bowman Jr. will be in the starting lineup when the 2025 NFL regular season opens on September 7.
Free agent additions Leonard Floyd and Divine Deablo could fill key holes too.
But ESPN's Ben Solak didn't name any of those defenders the Falcons x-factor entering the 2025 NFL season. That title belonged to defensive tackle Ruke Orhorhoro.
"The Falcons made plenty of investments across the defense in the offseason, adding rookie edge rushers to improve the pass rush and rookie DBs to fill out their secondary. But they've largely left the defensive tackle position untouched, in fact releasing one of their free agent adds (Morgan Fox) earlier this week. With David Onyemata and Kentavius Street the only veterans on the depth chart, Atlanta's defensive tackle room is as thin as any in the league," wrote Solak.
"Orhorhoro, the 35th pick in the 2024 draft, is the most likely candidate to leap to relevance. Worryingly, he saw only 148 snaps last season, spending time on injured reserve with an ankle injury then failing to break the rotation when active.
"This season, he'll have to take more snaps by default and hopefully win as a penetrator to disrupt plays while he settles in from a technical perspective. Even if the Falcons' young pass rushers hit or their secondary improves, a bad defensive tackle room will prove an Achilles' heel on the ground, minimizing the value of their other improvements."
Falcons' Ruke Orhorhoro Ready to Take Major Step Forward in Second NFL Season?
Like Walker and Pearce this season, Orhorhoro arrived as a rookie last year seemingly with an opportunity to contribute immediately. But that didn't really happen for the former Clemson defensive tackle.
In eight games, Orhorhoro posted 11 combined tackles with one tackle for loss and one quarterback hit. He didn't record a sack while playing 148 defensive snaps.
Orhorhoro missed five contests because of injury and was a healthy scratch in four games as well.
But the 2024 No. 35 overall pick is expected to be a much bigger part of the Falcons defense this fall. It would be a huge boost to the Falcons if he played well with his opportunity.
As Solak explained, Atlanta doesn't have a lot of defensive tackle depth.
Of course, part of why is the confidence the Falcons seemingly have in Orhorhoro. His development helped make veteran Morgan Fox a surprise roster cut.
From 2021-24, the Falcons tried to use Day 2 and 3 picks to fix their defense. But without a star edge rusher on the unit, those players made little impact.
Yes, some of those Day 2 and 3 picks were flat-out busts. But the Falcons might now have the star edge rushers, which is going to make every other defender look better.
Defensive linemen facing single blocking assignments could benefit the most.
Still, it says something about the Falcons defense if Orhorhoro proves to be the team's x-factor. With potentially four rookies and a couple free agents significantly contributing, if Orhorhoro is a difference maker too, then the Falcons will be a lot better on that side of the ball during 2025.