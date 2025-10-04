Week 5 Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Calvin Ridley vs. Travis Hunter
With four teams on a bye in Week 5 and too many NFL teams overcome by wide receiver injuries, even fantasy teams will need to get crafty in their wide receiver lineup decisions.
Calvin Ridley, Tennessee Titans
The Tennessee Titans should have a little more concern as Sunday approaches. Ridley was able to get in somewhat of a limited practice on Friday. He draws the questionable tag for Sunday's game against the Arizona Cardinals. Naturally, that sets off all sorts of red flags for an offense that already has been hampered.
Ridley has both knee and elbow issues. If that was not enough, the wide receiver has been banged up throughout the season. In four games, he has 10 catches for 141 yards and no touchdowns. Looking for a top game is not easy and Ridley has 24 targets on the season with several drops. Ridley did have three catches for 57 yards against the Rams in Week 2.
With the Tennessee wideout seeing his catch percentage drop each year, the decision becomes even tougher. Will he even play on Sunday and how limited will he be? Some pundits have included him already in their top sits for Week 5.
Travis Hunter, Jacksonville Jaguars
Hunter has gotten off to quite the slow start in the NFL. While some have bemoaned about usage, the WR/CB was flagged for a controversial pass interference call in Week 2. For the sake of any wide receiver fantasy decision, it has been the offensive side of the ball that has been where Hunter has had even more problems.
The receiver has 13 catches for 118 yards on the season (21 targets). He has a mere seven targets over the past two weeks. Last week against San Francisco, he managed his longest gain of the season (28 yards), had 42 yards in receiving, but fumbled once. The trend is more offensive snaps to defensive (38 to 9).
One thing is clear. Based on what has been seen from Liam Coen, Hunter is not seeing a role increase offensively anytime soon.
Decision Time: Calvin Ridley vs. Travis Hunter
The biggest issue here is determining if Ridley will even play. With limited snaps on both sides of the equation, trying to figure out a "winner" is not too easy. Oddly, right now, Trevor Lawrence has been more effective when Travis Hunter is not involved with the offense. Neither wide receiver gets many explosive plays. Hunter has two on the season and Ridley has three.
The Kansas City defense is a solid one ranking inside or around the Top 10 in most major metrics. Most teams target the Arizona pass defense. Teams are throwing a lot (most in the NFL) and have completed passes for 1,022 yards (fifth worst allowed). So, if Ridley plays, the advantage seems on the side of him.
Shawn Childs has Ridley with the projections edge at 11.56 to 7.84 in PPR leagues. Ridley has the better matchup on paper.
However, the injury red flag has me starting Travis Hunter in this start/sit decision.