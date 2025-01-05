Fishing

2 Busted for Illegal Speared Largemouth Bass Seized in Texas

Kurt Mazurek

Not a pretty site for true bass anglers. These 18 largemouth bass, unlawfully speared on Lady Bird Lake, underscore the importance of following conservation rules. / Texas Game Wardens

Game Wardens Seize Illegal Speared Largemouth Bass on Lady Bird Lake

Early in the afternoon of December 30, 2024, Texas Game Wardens responded to a public tip about illegal fishing activity on Lady Bird Lake near Barton Springs. A Travis County Game Warden and captain game warden located two suspects—one actively spearing black bass with a pneumatic speargun while snorkeling (a violation of Texas fishing regulations), and the other stationed onshore with a cooler and bag.

Upon inspecting the cooler, wardens uncovered 18 unlawfully taken largemouth bass (a violation of Ladybird Lake fishing regulations), weighing a total of 76.05 pounds. Among their illegal catch, 14 bass were larger than 18 inches, with nine exceeding 20 inches.

Texas Game Wardens catch suspects red-handed in a blatant violation of fishing laws on Lady Bird Lake. / Texas Game Wardens

All fish, along with the spearguns and gear, were seized, and the bass were donated for consumption. The suspects face multiple citations for illegal fishing methods and unlawful possession of black bass. Fines and restitution charges are pending.

Understanding Slot Limits and Daily Bag Rules for Bass Fishing Ladybird Lake

Harvests of this magnitude can be very detrimental to bass populations in a localized area like this. Ladybird has specific harvest laws in place to maintain a healthy balance of all fish species. For largemouth bass, there is a 14-21” slot limit in place. Bass 14 inches and less or 21 inches and greater in length may be retained. Only one bass over 21 inches may be retained. The daily bag limit for all black bass species is 5 in any combination.

A big bass with the potential to someday be a real trophy, stolen from the ecosystem: this 23+ inch bass was speared in violation of Texas fishing laws. / Texas Game Wardens

Texas Speargun Laws: What Anglers Need to Know

According to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, a spear or spear gun may be used to take nongame fresh water fish. Non-game includes any fish that is not listed as a sport fish or as a threatened or endangered species, like carp, suckers and sunfish. Gamefish like largemouth bass are one hundred percent illegal to harvest with a spear or speargun.

Nearly 7 pounds of wasted potential: This illegally speared largemouth bass underscores the cost of ignoring conservation rules. / Texas Game Wardens

Protecting Our Fisheries

Every state and every fishery has its laws in place because illegal fishing practices like spearfishing largemouth bass can devastate localized populations, throwing off the balance and health of a fishery. Programs like Texas Parks and Wildlife’s regulations are in place to preserve bass numbers while offering recreational opportunities for all ethical anglers.

To help protect Texas wildlife, report any violations to Operation Game Thief at 800-792-4263.

Kurt Mazurek
KURT MAZUREK

Kurt Mazurek writes about all things fishing and the fishing lifestyle for Sports Illustrated. He has had a successful career in the fishing industry, developing marketing and creative content for many of the sport’s most recognizable brands. He is an enthusiastic bass tournament competitor, YouTuber, photographer, and is the author of the novel "Personal Best: fishing and life”

