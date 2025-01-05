2 Busted for Illegal Speared Largemouth Bass Seized in Texas
Game Wardens Seize Illegal Speared Largemouth Bass on Lady Bird Lake
Early in the afternoon of December 30, 2024, Texas Game Wardens responded to a public tip about illegal fishing activity on Lady Bird Lake near Barton Springs. A Travis County Game Warden and captain game warden located two suspects—one actively spearing black bass with a pneumatic speargun while snorkeling (a violation of Texas fishing regulations), and the other stationed onshore with a cooler and bag.
Upon inspecting the cooler, wardens uncovered 18 unlawfully taken largemouth bass (a violation of Ladybird Lake fishing regulations), weighing a total of 76.05 pounds. Among their illegal catch, 14 bass were larger than 18 inches, with nine exceeding 20 inches.
All fish, along with the spearguns and gear, were seized, and the bass were donated for consumption. The suspects face multiple citations for illegal fishing methods and unlawful possession of black bass. Fines and restitution charges are pending.
Understanding Slot Limits and Daily Bag Rules for Bass Fishing Ladybird Lake
Harvests of this magnitude can be very detrimental to bass populations in a localized area like this. Ladybird has specific harvest laws in place to maintain a healthy balance of all fish species. For largemouth bass, there is a 14-21” slot limit in place. Bass 14 inches and less or 21 inches and greater in length may be retained. Only one bass over 21 inches may be retained. The daily bag limit for all black bass species is 5 in any combination.
Texas Speargun Laws: What Anglers Need to Know
According to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, a spear or spear gun may be used to take nongame fresh water fish. Non-game includes any fish that is not listed as a sport fish or as a threatened or endangered species, like carp, suckers and sunfish. Gamefish like largemouth bass are one hundred percent illegal to harvest with a spear or speargun.
Protecting Our Fisheries
Every state and every fishery has its laws in place because illegal fishing practices like spearfishing largemouth bass can devastate localized populations, throwing off the balance and health of a fishery. Programs like Texas Parks and Wildlife’s regulations are in place to preserve bass numbers while offering recreational opportunities for all ethical anglers.
To help protect Texas wildlife, report any violations to Operation Game Thief at 800-792-4263.
CHECK THESE OUT NEXT!
Breaking: YouTube Angler and Bassmaster Elite Pro, Ben Milliken, Arrested for Fishing Related Fraud
CDFW Catches Halibut and Salmon Poacher With Illegal Fish Fleeing Restaurant