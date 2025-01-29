2025 Bass Pro Tour Stage 1: Lake Conroe Tournament Updates
If you’re looking for an exciting way to kick off 2025, the Bass Pro Tour Stage 1 at Lake Conroe in Texas is where it’s at. From January 30 to February 2, some of the top pros in the game will be battling it out in an intense, catch-weigh-release format that keeps the action fast-paced and unpredictable.
- Watch Live: Bass Pro Tour Stage 1 at Lake Conroe
- SCORETRACKER®: Google Play | Apple App Store
- List of Anglers: Anglers in Flight 1 and Flight 2
- Full Coverage on MLF: Bass Pro Tour Lake Conroe
The event headquarters at the Outlets at Conroe should make for a great gathering spot, whether you're there to check out the daily takeout at 4:30 p.m. or just soak up the atmosphere with fellow fishing enthusiasts. And hey, Visit Conroe is hosting, so you know they’ll pull out all the stops to make it a good time.
Lake Conroe Conditions and Practice Updates
Fishing conditions on Lake Conroe are shaping up well for the 2025 event, with healthy populations of 3-to-5-pound bass thriving among the lake's vegetation. Anglers should focus on targeting areas with hydrilla and native grass in the creeks, while also working the docks and seawalls along the developed areas of the lake. "This lake is full of opportunities, from offshore brush piles to shallow grass beds," says Texas pro Russell Cecil. "You have to stay versatile and be ready to adapt to changing conditions."
This lake is full of opportunities, from offshore brush piles to shallow grass beds. You have to stay versatile and be ready to adapt to changing conditions.- Russell Cecil
With a variety of cover options, including docks, seawalls, and offshore brush piles, anglers will need to employ multiple tactics to find success. Popular techniques such as crankbaits, bladed jigs, and jerkbaits should produce well, while slower presentations like shaky heads and Carolina rigs will likely come into play in deeper areas.
As the lake continues to rebound from past challenges, competitors can expect solid numbers and the potential for some big catches.
Qualifying Day 1 Updates
Information will be updated as it is available.
Qualifying Day 2 Updates
Information will be updated as it is available.
Knockout Round Updates
Information will be updated as it is available.
Championship Round Updates
Information will be updated as it is available.
Basic Rules Overview
The competition itself is structured to bring plenty of drama. The first two qualifying days feature 66 anglers trying to rack up the biggest total weight, with every bass over 1 pound, 8 ounces counting towards their total. After that, it’s a fight for survival—Day 3’s Knockout Round slashes the field to just 10 anglers, setting the stage for an all-out Championship Round showdown where it’s all about who can put together the heaviest weight on the final day. Oh, and there's a strategic twist: each angler can only use forward-facing or 360-degree sonar for one of the three daily periods, so picking the right time could make or break their tournament. It’s going to be a grind, but that’s what makes it so much fun to watch.
Reminder of the Forward-Facing Sonar Rules for the 2025 Bass Pro Tour
1. Usage Limitation
Anglers are allowed to use forward-facing and/or 360-degree sonar for only one period per competition day, which consists of three 2.5-hour periods. The period in which the sonar will be used must be declared during the preceding break, ensuring strategic decision-making in its deployment.
2. Declaration Requirement
Each angler must inform their in-boat MLF Official before the start of the chosen period, ensuring compliance and transparency. Failure to declare the sonar usage period prior to its use may result in penalties.
3. Event-Wide Application
The limitation applies to all stages of the Bass Pro Tour, including Qualifying, Knockout, and Championship Rounds, maintaining a level playing field across all competition days.