BPT Stage 1, Day 2 Qualifying Pre Tournament Update
If there's one thing anglers will love to complain about, it's the weather. And for good reason: when the conditions shift, everything changes, and it's usually not for the better. Day 2 of the MLF Bass Pro Tour Qualifying Round at Lake Conroe will throw a serious curveball at the field. High bluebird skies, no wind, a rising barometer, and morning temps dipping to 42 degrees? Yeah, that's the kind of forecast that will make even the most confident pros rethink their entire game plan.
A Recipe for Tough Fishing And Lower Weights
Let's break it down. A rising barometer will typically shut down the big fish bite. This does not mean fish won't bite; it just means smaller fish will probably be the ones feeding.
When pressure increases, those bigger bass, especially those positioned higher in the water column, become lethargic. It's like when you eat a big meal, and someone asks you to run a mile, but it's not happening.
What's compounding the problem? The morning chill. Water temps plummeted overnight, pushing baitfish deeper into the lake and dragging many active fish down with them. That should make offshore structure key. Well, not exactly. Because here's where things will get interesting: the sun.
Mid-morning, with clear skies overhead, sunlight should warm up the surface layers, and suddenly, there will be an opportunity for fish to push up again. It will create this weird tug-of-war where fish will be pulled deeper by the cold morning and high pressure and tempted to move shallow as the sun cranks up the heat. The anglers who figure out that balance—where to target fish at the right time will be the ones who keep catching 'em.
Location, Location, Location
One of the juiciest sections of Lake Conroe will be the northeast side, which is practically a buffet of different habitats. We're talking eel grass, hydrilla, pondweed, seawalls, gravel banks you name it this area has it.
Grass, in particular, will play a huge role. With the sun beaming down, those submerged grass beds will become a haven for bass looking for warmth and an easy ambush point. If you can locate a patch of hydrilla or eel grass holding baitfish, you'll find some quality bites.
Then there will be the seawalls and gravel banks—key transition zones where bass will slide up shallow to warm up and feed. If you're working these areas at the right time, mainly when the sun is at its peak, you'll have a shot at putting together a solid bag. But if you're late to the party? Good luck.
The Day's Key Adjustments
With the conditions throwing a wrench in everyone's plans, the guys who adjust quickest will have the most success. That will mean slowing down presentations, fishing tighter to cover, and figuring out when those fish are most likely to commit. Reaction baits? Not so much. Tomorrow will be about targeting transition zones and working baits methodically. I expect to see a shift to finesse techniques such as soft plastics through grass or dragging jigs along gravel banks.
And let's not forget the mental game. Days like these will be frustrating. You'll be seeing fish on your electronics. You'll know they're there. But getting them to bite? That's a different story. The best anglers will know when to grind and when to shift gears. Some guys will figure it out. Others… well, they'll probably be rethinking their entire approach heading into the Knockout Round.
What's Next?
With the Knockout Round looming, the real question will be how the weather evolves. If the high-pressure system sticks around, expect another grind fest. But if we get a little wind or some cloud cover, things could open up. One thing's for sure—Lake Conroe won't make it easy, and that's precisely what will make tournament fishing so damn exciting.
