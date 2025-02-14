FXR Pro Fish Named Title Sponsor for 2025 Bassmaster Elite at St. Johns River
B.A.S.S. has announced FXR Pro Fish as the title sponsor for the Bassmaster Elite at the St. Johns River, set for Feb. 20-23, 2025, in Palatka, Florida. This partnership aligns the high-performance fishing apparel brand with one of the biggest tournament trails in professional bass fishing.
“We are excited that FXR will be the title sponsor,” said FXR Pro Fish Brand Director Chris Meyeraan. “This prestigious event marks a significant milestone. With the talent and dedication of our team, we are confident that the FXR anglers will be a force to be reckoned with in the Elite Series this season.”
B.A.S.S. Chief Operating Officer Phillip Johnson, added, “We are looking forward to the partnership between the Bassmaster Elite Series and FXR Pro Fish. Our Elite Series athletes face some very taxing conditions on the water, and having FXR join us as the title sponsor for the Elite Series event at Palatka is a welcome addition to the tournament.”
Live tournament coverage, updates, and analysis will be available at Bassmaster.com.