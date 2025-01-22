Harris Chain of Lakes Fishing Report: Updated 01/18/25
Bass fishing in the Harris Chain of Lakes presents a complicated challenge due to its ever-changing lake and weather conditions. The lake vegetation is constantly changing due to FWC's constant efforts to maintain the lake's trophy status. Florida's continually changing weather and high-pressure systems can instantly turn off the bass bite. Catch windows can become very short, so I contacted local fishing guide Captain Drew to provide a fishing report on "the chain." Captain Drew is locally known for his ability to put people on trophy bass using artificial lures.
Harris Chain Bass Fishing Report Summary
- Finding clean water is your primary focus.
- The bite window: early morning bite for two hours and 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.
- Find spawning areas that are protected from northerly winds
- If not around the spawning time, find moving water, submerged hydrilla, eelgrass, peppergrass, hardbottom/shell, brush piles, FWC fish attractors in that order.
Clean water is your primary focus if you take nothing else from this. Period. End of story! Clean water is the most important thing you are looking for in the entire chain. Bite window: Lately, it's been a few hours of early morning bite. Then it shuts off, and there is another bite window from 12 noon to 2 p.m. This window can change depending on where you are in the moon cycle. Be on your best fish during the bite window.
When Bass Are Not Spawning
If the bass is not spawning, targeting moving water or submerged vegetation would be a primary location. Primary vegetation is hydrilla (hardest to find); secondly, eelgrass is very prevalent and great for fishing. Peppergrass
If no vegetation is present, look for hard bottom areas and shell bars or hard bottom flats where bass will roam looking for bait. Finally, targeting brush piles and FWC fish attractors can bring in a quick limit. When the water warms (April and May, sometimes in March), shell crackers (bluegill) spawn in hard bottom areas between 1 and 8 feet deep.
When Bass Are Prespawn, Spawning and Postspawn
Find areas protected from the northerly winds. Your maps will be a great resource to find prespawn offshore fish. The prespawn bass will be close to the spawning areas, protected from the northerly winds.
Where do bass spawn on the Harris Chain?
Captain Drew says, "Largemouth bass spawn in protected areas with sandy bottoms, in canals, or near main lake areas. These areas are often behind Kissimmee grass, between vegetation and seawalls, or on substrates like roots, shells, or cleaned-off silt spots. While not all beds are white, bass may use darker patches or vegetation roots for spawning.
Spawning occurs predominantly from December to March, though occasional outliers exist in November, April, or later. Warmer, shallower areas, especially those shielded from cold north winds, tend to host spawning activity earlier."
Six Essential Setups: Rod, Reel, Line & Bait
- Megabass Ito Vision 110 Jerkbaits in shad patterns or dark colors
- Chrome topwater bait with spinners
- Topwater walking bait in chrome
- Speed worm with 3/16 oz tungsten in Plum Apple
- Crome rattletrap
- White dougle willow spinnerbait in shad patterns or white
Essential Boat Gear for Tournament Fishing on the Harris Chain of Lakes
Shallow Water Anchors
Fishing tournaments on the Harris Chain of Lakes demand top-tier equipment to navigate the challenges and maximize success. Shallow water anchors are indispensable for holding your position in windy conditions or while targeting shallow, structure-heavy areas. Tournament pressure creates spooky fish, so silence in your approach is crucial.
Active Sonar Systems
Forward-facing sonar provides a real-time view of fish and structure ahead, making locating and staying in active schools easier. Sonar systems like MEGA 360 offer detailed, all-around imaging, giving anglers a comprehensive view of their surroundings, which is crucial for identifying underwater structures and fish-holding zones.
Side imaging complements these tools by offering expansive, side-to-side coverage of the lake floor, ideal for spotting hidden features like brush piles or rock beds. Together, these technologies provide a competitive edge, helping anglers adapt to the Harris Chain's diverse conditions and catch more fish.
Lithium Batteries for the Trolling Motor & Electronics
Lithium-ion batteries are considered the gold standard for long battery life because they can store a lot of energy and recharge many times without much degradation. The Harris Chain of Lakes in covers approximately 75,000 acres in total. Drew states, "A strong, long lasting, durable battery is crucial for bass fishing tournaments on the Harris Chain. This is why I recommend Astro Lithium's."
Drew's battery setup consists of three 12v 54ah batteries for the trolling motor, one dedicated 12v 100ah battery for the electronics, and one 12v 100ah battery for the active target.
Lake Harris Fishing Report
Updated 01/18/2025
The largest lake in the chain, Lake Harris, is a large and diverse lake with spring-fed canals and productive eelgrass near the hard-bottom banks. Harris also has massive shell bars that hold fish throughout the year.
Little Lake Harris Fishing Report
Updated 01/18/2025
A smaller section of Lake Harris, Little Lake Harris, has historically been a Great Lake but has suffered due to the lack of offshore grass. The lack of underwater vegetation has the fish near or on the brush piles closest to the spawning canals, which are a primary focus, especially throughout the spawn.
Lake Eustis
Updated 01/18/2025
Connected to Lake Harris via the Dead River, Lake Eustis is almost entirely a Kissimmee grass bank with a good flipping and skipping bite. Its hard bottom is plentiful, and it also has a good number of large brush piles.
Lake Dora Fishing Report
Updated 01/18/2025
Lake Dora has few main lake canals, so the fish tend to relate to eelgrass around the base of docks near the spawn. Dora also has shell bars that routinely hold big schools of bass, but they can be tricky due to their tight feed windows.
Lake Beauclair Fishing Report
Updated 01/18/2025
Connected to Lake Dora via the Dora Canal, Lake Beauclair has the cleanest water on the chain with visibility up to 5+ feet. The clean water causes the lake to fish differently from the rest with a focus on clean water presentations like a jerkbait
Lake Griffin Fishing Report
Updated 01/18/2025
Lake Griffin provides the broadest range of potential bite patterns due to its unique chain position and natural features, such as the Ocklawaha River and the emerald marsh. Most of the offshore grass is located at the main lake's north end.
Check the lock operating hours. The lock is typically managed by the Lake County Water Authority or related agencies.
Lake Carlton Fishing Report
Updated 01/18/2025
A smaller lake adjacent to Lake Beauclair, Lake Carlton is small but has a lot to offer. Healthy eelgrass covers most of the bank. The water has been dirty lately, with visibility around 1 foot. The low visibility keeps the fish close to the bank in most cases.
Lake Apopka Fishing Report
Updated 01/18/2025
Apopka is the largest lake on the Harris chain but is known for fishing small. Due to its poor water quality and soft bottom, you need to work to locate the few areas with a hard bottom and avoid fishing deeper than a few feet of water when offshore.
What bass fishing tournaments are taking place on the Harris Chain of Lakes early 2025?
The Harris Chain of Lakes in Florida will buzz with action in early 2025 as it hosts a series of prestigious bass fishing tournaments. Anglers of all ages and skill levels will converge on this renowned fishery for competitive events ranging from college and high school circuits to professional tours.
The year starts with the 2025 Strike King Bassmaster College Series, presented by Bass Pro Shops, on January 22-23. College anglers will showcase their skills on this iconic chain, battling for top honors. Following closely, the spotlight turns to the younger generation with the 2025 Bassmaster Junior Series and the Bassmaster High School Series, both slated for January 26. These events are a testament to the thriving youth fishing community.
February brings the excitement of the Major League Fishing (MLF) Bass Pro Tour Stage Two, hosted by Discover Lake County, Florida. Scheduled for February 13-16, this event will feature the sport's top anglers competing for significant stakes. In March, the action intensifies with the MLF Phoenix Bass Fishing League Gator Division on March 23, followed by the MLF Toyota Series Southern Division on March 27-29, rounding out a thrilling tournament season.
Calendar of Events:
- January 22-23, 2025: 2025 Strike King Bassmaster College Series at Harris Chain
- January 26, 2025: 2025 Bassmaster Junior Series at Harris Chain
- January 26, 2025: 2025 Strike King Bassmaster High School Series at Harris Chain
- February 13-16, 2025: Major League Fishing Bass Pro Tour Stage Two at Harris Chain
- March 23, 2025: MLF Phoenix Bass Fishing League Gator Division at Harris Chain
- March 27-29, 2025: MLF Toyota Series Southern Division at Harris Chain
When will the full moon take place in January, February, and March 2025?
The full moon will take place on January 13, 2025; February 12, 2025; and March 14, 2025.
Full Moon Schedule For January, February and March. When we say the full moon "will take place," it refers to the exact moment when the moon is opposite the sun in the sky, resulting in its entire face being illuminated as seen from Earth. This is the point of maximum fullness or the peak of the full moon phase.
While the moon may appear full to the naked eye for a day or two before and after this exact moment, the precise time of "full moon" represents when the moon is 100% illuminated. This is a specific astronomical event, not a duration.
When is the full moon for January 2025?
The full moon is January 13, 2025. The Full Wolf Moon will occur at 5:27 PM Eastern Standard Time (EST).
When is the full moon for February 2025?
The full moon for February is February 12, 2025: The Full Snow Moon is expected at 8:53 AM EST.
When is the full moon for March 2025?
The full moon for March 2025 is March 14, 2025: The Full Worm Moon will take place at 2:55 AM Eastern Daylight Time (EDT).
How does the full moon affect bass on the Harris Chain?
Understanding the connection between spawning patterns, water temperatures, and moon phases is key to success in the Harris Chain. Drew states, "Bass on the Harris Chain spawns over an extended period, often lasting five to six months."
This prolonged spawning season occurs in waves, starting as early as November and continuing into spring. Each wave of spawners is influenced by environmental conditions, particularly water temperature and lunar cycles.
How Does Water Temperature Affect Spawning on the Harris Chain?
Water temperature is critical in triggering spawning activity on the Harris Chain. Drew says that when temperatures drop and then begin to rise, especially into the 60–70°F range, bass instinctively move into shallower areas to start the spawning process. However, water temperature varies significantly across different parts of the chain.
For example, one end of a marsh might be as cool as 59°F, with bass preparing to spawn, while another area could be as warm as 68°F, with postspawn activity already underway. This variability creates opportunities to target bass in multiple stages of the spawn, depending on where you fish.
What Role Does the Full Moon Play in the Harris Chain Spawn?
The full moon is an additional trigger for spawning activity on the Harris Chain. When warming water aligns with a complete moon phase, Drew states, "the conditions become ideal for large waves of bass to pull into shallow areas to lay eggs."
He says that even when the full moon doesn't perfectly coincide with rising temperatures, spawning activity can still be found in areas with stable conditions, such as spring-fed canals or sheltered pockets. Paying close attention to the lunar calendar and current water temperatures can help anglers pinpoint high-activity zones on the chain.
Why Do Conditions on the Harris Chain Change So Quickly During the Spawn?
Drew talks about how it's also essential to remain flexible and adapt to the constantly changing conditions on the Harris Chain. Bass can shift locations quickly due to fluctuating water levels, muddied water, or temperature changes caused by cold fronts or wind. If you see empty beds, don't assume the spawn is over. Bass spawns repeatedly in waves throughout the season.
Observing water clarity, tracking temperature changes, and knowing moon phases will ensure you're in the right spot to find active spawning fish. Whether it's prespawn, spawn, or post-spawn, understanding these patterns is essential for maximizing your success on the Harris Chain.
