MLF Pros Inspire Conroe Students Ahead of Bass Pro Tour Stage 1 at Lake Conroe
Six Major League Fishing (MLF) pros made a special detour from tournament prep on Wednesday, trading their rods and reels for books and markers to visit Creekside Elementary and Madeley Ranch Elementary in Montgomery, Texas. As the Bass Pro Tour B&W Trailer Hitches Stage 1 at Lake Conroe kicked off, the anglers spent their off day sharing stories, answering questions, and signing autographs. Signing some unexpected items left a lasting impression on young fishing fans.
The morning visit to Creekside Elementary featured pros Ott DeFoe, Edwin Evers, and Andy Montgomery, who were greeted with enthusiastic cheers. Students eagerly shared their own fishing stories, asked about life on the water, and soaked up advice from the seasoned anglers. Evers, the 2019 Lake Conroe champion, encouraged students to pursue their dreams, while DeFoe, a four-time Bass Pro Tour winner, detailed his journey to the professional ranks.
Laughter broke out when Montgomery, known for his calm presence on the water, found himself face-to-face with a classroom pet snake. While students got a kick out of his discomfort, Montgomery made sure to keep a safe distance, staying near the door as he answered questions.
Later in the day, pros, Skeet Reese, Greg Vinson, and Drew Gill brought their own energy to Madeley Ranch Elementary. Students proudly displayed hand-colored largemouth bass artwork, which the anglers happily signed. Reese’s custom truck and boat were a crowd favorite, with students eagerly gathering around to get a closer look.
“It’s incredible to see how much passion these kids have for fishing,” said Reese. “This community embraces the sport, and being able to connect with the next generation of anglers is really special.”
The autograph session turned into a moment of pure fun when an excited student asked Vinson to sign a pair of Crocs. This was one of the many lighthearted memories from the visit.
Key school staff, including Creekside’s Betsy Baney and Madeley Ranch’s Jordan Anderson and Principal Dallas Clark, played a vital role in organizing the visits, ensuring a day filled with excitement, learning, and inspiration.
Beyond the schools, Conroe is buzzing with anticipation for the return of the Bass Pro Tour. Local news outlets have spotlighted the event, billboards line the streets, and several anglers hit the airwaves Wednesday to promote the tournament and its accompanying MLF Fan Experience & Watch Party.
As competition gets underway on Lake Conroe, anglers are vying for the coveted $150,000 top prize, but their impact extends far beyond the water. With each handshake, autograph, and shared story, they’ve helped spark a love for fishing in a new generation of young fans.
Hosted by Visit Conroe, the four-day MLF Bass Pro Tour B&W Trailer Hitches Stage 1 Presented by Power-Pole is now underway. Fans can follow the action live on the MLFNOW!® broadcast, streaming daily from 7:45 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. CT on MajorLeagueFishing.com, the MyOutdoorTV (MOTV) app, and Rumble.
On Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 1-2, MLF welcomes fans to the MLF Fan Experience & Watch Party at the Outlets at Conroe from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. each day. Attendees can watch the live action on the big screen, meet the pros, enjoy free food, and enter hourly giveaways. The first 50 kids (14 and under) will receive a free rod and reel each day.