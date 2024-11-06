New York Angler Has Wish of a Lifetime Fishing Experience with Bassmaster Classic Champion
Gerald G., a 66-year-old from Averill Park, NY, discovered his passion for bass fishing 44 years ago thanks to his brother-in-law. Since then, Gerald has thrown himself into the bass fishing world, competing in countless tournaments each year and even co-running the Greenbush Bass fishing club. And his successes as an amateur made him wonder what the top level pros know. He dreamed of the day he could share a boat with one of the sport’s all-time-best anglers.
The past two years, however, have tested Gerald’s resilience in ways he never anticipated. In March 2022, he was diagnosed with plasma cell myeloma, an aggressive form of blood cancer. Despite an initially grim prognosis, Gerald fought back with unyielding strength. After enduring months of grueling chemotherapy, he received a cutting-edge treatment, and entered remission. But his relief was short-lived—only eight months later, the cancer returned. During this battle, he also faced the devastating loss of his wife, Sandra. But through it all, Gerald held tight to his love for fishing. "Fishing has impacted my social life in a big way. I've probably met more people through fishing in the last 15 years than in my entire life!” he shared.
In recognition of his resilience, Wish of a Lifetime stepped in to honor Gerald’s lifelong wish. On September 11th, Gerald’s dream finally came true when he had the chance to fish with Bassmaster Classic Champion, Bass Fishing Hall of Fame Inductee, Elite Pro, Mike Iaconelli, known affectionately as “Ike.” On the Delaware River, Ike and Gerald shared an unforgettable experience. Gerald recalled, “When I caught the big fish of the day, Ike was ecstatic for me!” Fishing fans will be well aware of Iaconelli’s enthusiastic, vociferous celebrations.
As is often the case during a day on a boat with someone, Gerald and Ike connected over their love for family, life, and, of course, fishing. “We think a lot alike,” Gerald said. “Fishing has grounded me, and I think it did the same for Mike.” As a token of their unforgettable day, Ike gifted Gerald one of his personal Bassmaster Pro jerseys and autographed it for him. He also gladly autographed a 2003 Bassmaster magazine featuring himself—one that Gerald had held onto for over 20 years. For Gerald, this day was more than just a wish come true; it was a celebration of hope, resilience, and the enduring power of his passion for fishing.
Wish of a Lifetime’s mission is to spark hope and joy in the hearts of older adults by fulfilling their dreams through personalized experiences that promote healthy and purposeful aging. To become a Wish Nominator, go to wishofaliftime.org and submit an application for a deserving older adult in your community.