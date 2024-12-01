Top 10 Bass Fishing Gifts Under $200 for 2024
This is the exact opposite of an AI-generated, filler story. As an actual bass fisherman, I can assure you, this is a list of things I genuinely use, want and strongly recommend.
It’s almost Christmas and you want to support your favorite bass angler’s passion. But what can you get that they’ll genuinely love and use? Here are my Top 10, can’t miss, unique, perfect bass fishing gifts for under $200.
1.) Toadfish Travel Spinning Rod
I took this rod on a cross-country trip earlier this year. The Stowaway Travel Rod comes in a very memorable, crush-proof, aluminum tube. It imparts a feeling of precision craftsmanship, like something that NASA developed. The finely threaded end cap unscrews with an impressive level of perfection.
And the velvet sleeve contained within reveals another memorable and clever feature—this three-piece rod includes five pieces, offering a built-in range of actions into this one travel rod. Since it only takes three of the five pieces to complete the rod, the angler is able to mix and match these sections to create four different rod actions, covering a fairly wide range of applications, from this one travel rod system. Very clever and very handy if you can only bring one rod. (Est. Retail -$148)
2.) Daiwa Fuego LT Spinning Reel
The Daiwa Fuego LT is a tacklewarehouse.com best seller for good reason. First, the price is well under our $200 shopping budget, topping out at just $129. And second, you get a ton of reel for that price. Designed for long hours of casting and retrieving with minimal fatigue, Daiwa’s commitment to the LT concept of lighter and tougher materials makes this a great reel to fish. But it’s not just light and comfortable, it’s built to last. (Est. Retail $109 -$129)
3.) Deps Slide Swimmer 250 Glide Bait
I know, if you’re not a big bass fisherman, this one is going to seem crazy. Yes, this single lure is $169. But if your loved one has ever talked about swim bait fishing or chasing really big bass, they’re going to think this is an amazing gift. This is a magnum-sized swimbait designed for attracting huge fish. Its body is constructed from a hard polyurethane foam material covered by a soft plastic material, which makes it feel more realistic to fish when they bite down. Deps is known throughout Japan as one of the premiere lure manufacturers, and the Deps Slide Swimmer 250 has all of the features you need to catch that bass of a lifetime. Again, I know it seems a little crazy, but trust me, you’ll go down in history as a legendary gift giver. (Est. Retail $169)
4.) AFTCO Adapt Tactical Phase Change Performance Shirt
AFTCO is known for their super high-quality protective sun gear, and this Adapt Tactical Phase Change line is pretty special. It’s made with a highly innovative bio-based “Phase Change” fabric that intelligently reacts to changes in body temperature with dynamic cooling and warming. Pretty crazy, right? I just know it keeps me comfy and protected from long days in the sun. And at this price, you can afford to get your favorite angler a couple different colors. (Est. Retail $85)
5.) Striker Shield Float Vest
Here’s a piece of clothing for anglers and outdoor lovers that seems long overdue. With the right amount of wind blocking protection and thermal insulation, the Shield Float Vest is perfect for any cold weather activity. And best of all, it floats! - ensuring peace of mind around open water or ice. It’s a practical 3-season option for whichever outdoor adventure you choose. (Est. Retail $129)
6.) St Croix Mojo Bass Trigon Rod
Every St Croix rod I’ve ever owned has been great. The St. Croix Mojo Bass Trigon Casting Rods once again offer legendary performance without breaking the bank. In addition to top level blanks and hardware, the Mojo Bass Trigon Rods feature custom-designed grips crafted with agglomerated cork to deliver a sleek look with outstanding grip and comfort. If you think about the shape inside your hand as you close it, this Trigon idea makes perfect sense. This is genuinely advanced technology and exceptional construction for a rod at this price. (Est. Retail -$185)
7.) Shimano Curado 200M Baitcast Reel
The Shimano Curado has been considered the gold standard for a versatile, dependable, work horse bait cast reel for decades. The good thing about this as a gift for a bass fisherman is, if they don’t have one, they’d love one, and if they already have one, they’d love another one. There’s always room in a bass fisherman’s arsenal for this compact, comfortable reel, with the big line capacity of a 200-size spool. I’ve used this for everything from frogging and big crankbaits to Texas-rigging a worm and walking a topwater. This is a great reel that does everything well and lasts for years. (Est. Retail $199)
8.) Rapala R12 Heated Jacket
I got a heated vest at the end of last winter and I was blown away how much of a difference that can make on a cold day outside. Now, Rapala has introduced a full heated jacket, taking it one step further. The Rapala R12 Jacket includes tri-zone heating around your chest, neck and back. The heating elements are powered by a Rapala R12 2Ah, rechargeable battery for up to 4 hours of continuous use. Plus the jacket itself offers solid, good looks and is made from a windproof and water-resistant fabric. Sometimes, the worst weather days of the year are the best fishing days. This jacket can help you find out. (Est. Retail $199)
9.) Merrell Speed Fusion Stretch
I’ve been wearing the Speed Fusion Stretch for the past year. They are just all-around good athletic shoes. Yes, they are optimized to drain water and allow you to thrive in wet environments, but they’re also great for everyday use. First, they look “normal”, like any cool, athletic trail shoe. And second, they feature a FloatPro™ foam midsole, a Vibram® Ecostep outsole, and a Lycra lining, so all day comfort and support is their focus. If you’re going to be fishing all day, with the possibility of getting your feet wet, and you want the support and comfort of a well-made athletic shoe, this is a great option. (Est. Retail $130)
10.) YETI The Rambler French Press
Yes, this item isn’t specifically for bass fishing, but if your bass angler is anything like me, they probably enjoy a great cup of coffee on the way to the launch ramp. I’ve used this French Press every morning for the past several months and I love it. Unlike my old, standard French Press, this one has a locking lid, a tightly sealed plunger, and YETI double-wall vacuum insulation to keep your coffee hotter longer. And like most YETI products, it offers amazing design and build quality that make it deeply satisfying to use. It’s somehow feels 100% bomb-proof and rugged, and at the same time, refined and precise. And with our $200 budget, you’ve got room to add a matching 14oz. Rambler Stackable Mug. (Est. Retail $130)