TWRA Proposes Changes to Smallmouth Bass Limits in Tennessee for 2025

The TWRA has proposed significant changes to smallmouth bass regulations in Tennessee to address hybridization issues. New size and creel limits may impact anglers across multiple reservoirs. Public comments are open until February 15, with a final vote set for February 20-21, 2025.

Jason George

Casey Majni and Corey Brooks Holding Giant Tennessee Smallmouth and Largemouth Bass
Casey Majni and Corey Brooks Holding Giant Tennessee Smallmouth and Largemouth Bass / Photo by Casey Magni

In January 2025, the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) proposed significant changes to smallmouth bass regulations across various reservoirs to address challenges from hybridization with Alabama bass. This hybridization complicates species identification and management efforts.

Proposed Regulation Changes:

1. Guntersville, Chickamauga, and Nickajack Reservoirs

Black Bass combined daily creel limit of 5 fish. Largemouth Bass minimum length limit (MLL) of 15 inches. Smallmouth, Spotted, and Alabama Bass (and their hybrids) no MLL; only one fish may exceed 16 inches per day.

2. Parksville Reservoir

Largemouth Bass daily creel limit of 5 fish; 15-inch MLL. Smallmouth, Spotted, and Alabama Bass (and their hybrids) no creel limit; no MLL. Prohibition on the live transport of any black bass away from Parksville Reservoir.

3. Ft. Loudon, Pickwick, Tellico, Watts Bar, and Chilhowee Reservoirs

Black Bass combined daily creel limit of 5 fish; 15-inch MLL.

4. Tellico River

Black Bass combined daily creel limit of 5 fish; no MLL.

These proposals aim to simplify regulations and reduce confusion caused by the difficulty distinguishing between pure species and hybrids. The Tennessee Fish and Wildlife Commission is scheduled to vote on these proposed changes during its meeting on February 20-21, 2025, in Nashville.

TWRA Seeks Public Input on Proposed Sport Fish Regulation Changes

Douglas Lake, Tennessee
Photo by Jason George

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) has opened a public comment period for proposed changes to sport fish regulations, allowing anglers and stakeholders to provide feedback through February 15, 2025. The proposed adjustments reflect ongoing challenges in managing smallmouth bass populations due to increasing hybridization with Alabama bass.

Anglers and conservationists are encouraged to review the proposals and submit their input through TWRA’s official channels using this form here. The agency emphasizes that public feedback will play a key role in shaping final regulations.

Let TWRA Know Your Stance On Fishing Regulations

For further details and to submit feedback: TWRA Agency Lakes Survey.

Jason George
