Will A Bass Boat Make It To The Bahamas Traveling Through The Bermuda Triangle?
Epic Voyage: Conquering the Bermuda Triangle in a Bass Boat!
Bass boats are typically designed for serene freshwater lakes, not the unpredictable waters of the open ocean. So, when professional anglers Jacob Wheeler and Hunter Shryock set out to cross the Bermuda Triangle in a bass boat, it was a daring move that raised eyebrows. Could they make it to the Bahamas unscathed? The answer lay in their preparation, determination, and a touch of adrenaline-fueled insanity.
What Made This Journey To The Bahamas So Unprecedented?
Right off the bat Wheeler states “This has never been done before,” setting the tone for their ambitious challenge. As Shryock notes, the idea of driving a bass boat across the ocean sounded “really cool on paper,” but as the day approached, reality set in. “You do realize we’re driving a bass boat across the ocean?” Shryock reflected, underscoring the enormity of their task.
For Wheeler and Shryock, this was more than just a fishing trip; it was about pushing limits. “Everything you do in life is always about trying to challenge yourself and push the limits,” Wheeler said. This journey encapsulated that spirit, blending equal parts adventure and uncertainty.
What Challenges Did Jacob Wheeler And Hunter Shryock Face Crossing the Bermuda Triangle?
The Bermuda Triangle is notorious for its legends of unexplained disappearances, but the dangers come from natural elements like storms and unpredictable waves. The anglers knew they’d have to navigate these risks. “We’re going to drive right through the middle of the Bermuda Triangle,” Shryock quipped, lightening the mood, even as the stakes became clear.
Conditions were rough from the start. “Seven- to eight-foot swells didn’t bother me in that bass boat,” Wheeler explained. “But when they get super tight, and you’re talking about four- and five-footers, that’s how you think about it.” The Shryock described the harrowing experience of “stuffing waves,” where one wrong move could cascade water into the boat.
To make matters worse, the weather wasn’t cooperating. “We’re sort of right in between two storms,” Shryock said as gusts reached up to 30 knots. The duo had to constantly adjust to keep their journey on track, staying laser-focused to avoid disaster.
What Did They Experience Upon Reaching the Bahamas?
The moment they reached the Bahamas was a triumph. “We set out with a challenge to take this boat at least 21 miles across the ocean,” Wheeler recalled. The journey was grueling, but the sight of crystal-clear water made it all worthwhile. “Crossing like 50-foot flats, 100-foot flats... it’s the clearest, bluest water I’ve ever been in,” Shryock said, marveling at the beauty of their destination.
But the adventure didn’t end there. Fishing in the Bahamas brought rewards, including encounters with prized species. By landing bonefish from their bass boat, Wheeler and Shryock ticked a bucket list. “Not the biggest bonefish, but you gotta start somewhere,” Wheeler said excitedly. They also caught yellowtail snapper and mutton snapper, showcasing the versatility of their fishing skills even in saltwater conditions.
What Lessons Did They Learn from This Adventure?
The journey was filled with moments of doubt and exhilaration. At one point, they had to offload their camera operator to a safer vessel due to worsening conditions. Reflecting on their experiences, Wheeler admitted, “Your margin for error is very minimal. You make one bad decision, and you’re really messed up.”
Yet, this challenge was about more than just reaching the Bahamas; it was about proving what’s possible. “It was one of the top three coolest things I’ve ever done in my entire life,” Wheeler confessed. The trip blended physical endurance, mental grit, and sheer determination to conquer the ocean and their fears.
What’s the Takeaway from This Bold Adventure?
Taking a bass boat to the Bahamas through the Bermuda Triangle was as audacious as it gets. Wheeler and Shryock’s journey highlighted the importance of preparation, adaptability, and a willingness to embrace the unknown. To accomplish that goal meant a lot, Wheeler said. To both Shryock and Wheeler, it was a monumental trip.
This trip wasn’t just about catching fish but redefining limits. With enough preparation and heart, they proved that even the most unconventional ideas could become unforgettable adventures. It was a story of resilience, risk, and reward, a testament to the anglers’ spirit of exploration. And iKon pursuit to pushing the limits of what is possible in a bass boat.