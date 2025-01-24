Fishing

Will A Bass Boat Make It To The Bahamas Traveling Through The Bermuda Triangle?

Jason George

Jacob Wheeler and Hunter Shryock taking an LX21 bass boat to the Bahamas through the Bermuda Triangle.
Jacob Wheeler and Hunter Shryock taking an LX21 bass boat to the Bahamas through the Bermuda Triangle. / Photos by Gavin Haworth edit by Jason George

Epic Voyage: Conquering the Bermuda Triangle in a Bass Boat!

Bass boats are typically designed for serene freshwater lakes, not the unpredictable waters of the open ocean. So, when professional anglers Jacob Wheeler and Hunter Shryock set out to cross the Bermuda Triangle in a bass boat, it was a daring move that raised eyebrows. Could they make it to the Bahamas unscathed? The answer lay in their preparation, determination, and a touch of adrenaline-fueled insanity.

LX21 bass boat, Jacob Wheeler and Hunter Shryock, headed to the Bahamas through the Bermuda Triangle, cutting through ocean waves. / photo by gavin haworth

What Made This Journey To The Bahamas So Unprecedented?

Right off the bat Wheeler states “This has never been done before,” setting the tone for their ambitious challenge. As Shryock notes, the idea of driving a bass boat across the ocean sounded “really cool on paper,” but as the day approached, reality set in. “You do realize we’re driving a bass boat across the ocean?” Shryock reflected, underscoring the enormity of their task.

For Wheeler and Shryock, this was more than just a fishing trip; it was about pushing limits. “Everything you do in life is always about trying to challenge yourself and push the limits,” Wheeler said. This journey encapsulated that spirit, blending equal parts adventure and uncertainty.

Jacob Wheeler and Hunter Shyrock planning the trip to the Bahamas
Jacob Wheeler and Hunter Shyrock planning the trip to the Bahamas / Photo by Gavin Haworth

What Challenges Did Jacob Wheeler And Hunter Shryock Face Crossing the Bermuda Triangle?

The Bermuda Triangle is notorious for its legends of unexplained disappearances, but the dangers come from natural elements like storms and unpredictable waves. The anglers knew they’d have to navigate these risks. “We’re going to drive right through the middle of the Bermuda Triangle,” Shryock quipped, lightening the mood, even as the stakes became clear.

LX21 Bass Boat With Jacob Wheeler & Hunter Shryock Cutting Through Ocean Waves
The LX21 bass boat with Jacob Wheeler and Hunter Shryock cutting through ocean waves. / Gavin Haworth

Conditions were rough from the start. “Seven- to eight-foot swells didn’t bother me in that bass boat,” Wheeler explained. “But when they get super tight, and you’re talking about four- and five-footers, that’s how you think about it.” The Shryock described the harrowing experience of “stuffing waves,” where one wrong move could cascade water into the boat.

To make matters worse, the weather wasn’t cooperating. “We’re sort of right in between two storms,” Shryock said as gusts reached up to 30 knots. The duo had to constantly adjust to keep their journey on track, staying laser-focused to avoid disaster.

What Did They Experience Upon Reaching the Bahamas?

Bahamas
Bahamas / Photos by Gavin Haworth

The moment they reached the Bahamas was a triumph. “We set out with a challenge to take this boat at least 21 miles across the ocean,” Wheeler recalled. The journey was grueling, but the sight of crystal-clear water made it all worthwhile. “Crossing like 50-foot flats, 100-foot flats... it’s the clearest, bluest water I’ve ever been in,” Shryock said, marveling at the beauty of their destination.

Saltwater fishing in the bahamas
Wheeler and Shryock doubled up on a pair of Black Jack / Photo by Gavin Haworth

But the adventure didn’t end there. Fishing in the Bahamas brought rewards, including encounters with prized species. By landing bonefish from their bass boat, Wheeler and Shryock ticked a bucket list. “Not the biggest bonefish, but you gotta start somewhere,” Wheeler said excitedly. They also caught yellowtail snapper and mutton snapper, showcasing the versatility of their fishing skills even in saltwater conditions.

What Lessons Did They Learn from This Adventure?

Traveling To The Bahamas By Boat
Jacob Wheeler and Hunter Shryock arrived safely in the Bimini Bahamas / Photo by Gavin Haworth

The journey was filled with moments of doubt and exhilaration. At one point, they had to offload their camera operator to a safer vessel due to worsening conditions. Reflecting on their experiences, Wheeler admitted, “Your margin for error is very minimal. You make one bad decision, and you’re really messed up.”

Yet, this challenge was about more than just reaching the Bahamas; it was about proving what’s possible. “It was one of the top three coolest things I’ve ever done in my entire life,” Wheeler confessed. The trip blended physical endurance, mental grit, and sheer determination to conquer the ocean and their fears.

What’s the Takeaway from This Bold Adventure?

Saltwater Fishing in the Bahamas
Saltwater Fishing in the Bahamas / Photo by Gavin Haworth

Taking a bass boat to the Bahamas through the Bermuda Triangle was as audacious as it gets. Wheeler and Shryock’s journey highlighted the importance of preparation, adaptability, and a willingness to embrace the unknown. To accomplish that goal meant a lot, Wheeler said. To both Shryock and Wheeler, it was a monumental trip.

Bahamas Fishing Guide
After arriving, an employee of the marina commenting about the bass boat in the marina / Photo by Gavin Haworth

This trip wasn’t just about catching fish but redefining limits. With enough preparation and heart, they proved that even the most unconventional ideas could become unforgettable adventures. It was a story of resilience, risk, and reward, a testament to the anglers’ spirit of exploration. And iKon pursuit to pushing the limits of what is possible in a bass boat.

Jason George
JASON GEORGE

Jason George is a seasoned angler and writer with a passion for bass fishing. Competing in Bassmaster Opens and MLF Tournaments, Jason brings firsthand experience and industry insight to his engaging stories about the fishing world. Since 2012, he has been a driving force in the fishing community, crafting marketing and creative content for some of the sport’s most iconic brands and earning over 550 million views on his work in the outdoor space and beyond. His dedication to the sport and its enthusiasts is evident in every piece he writes for Fishing On SI.

