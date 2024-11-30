A Holiday Celebration of Lowcountry Culture, Oysters, and Coastal Conservation
Charleston, South Carolina, is known for its history, beautiful architecture, vibrant culture, and food—lots of food. Eating here is a sport, and when you mix Southern culture with an abundance of seafood, you get culinary choices as rich and diverse as the Lowcountry itself.
Save the Date
On December 8th, 2024, the city will host the Toadfish Conservation Coalition's annual Shellabration, a unique experience that combines the best of Charleston's culture, culinary scene, and the critical mission to protect and restore the region's coastal ecosystems.
A Feast for the Senses
Love oysters? Want to try different varieties, or simply indulge? Then Shellabration is the place to be. You'll find oyster farms from across the Carolinas offering a chance to taste an array of fresh, local oysters. Plus, some of Charleston's top chefs will be there creating delicious dishes to pair perfectly with them.
The Best of Charleston
Partnered with the event are some of the best restaurants that Charleston has to offer. Along with oysters they will be offering desserts, barbecue and dishes that represent the Lowcountry food culture.
Life Raft Treats
The Darling Oyster Bar
Holy City Hogs
Raw Lab
167 Raw
Cuda Co.
More Than Just Oysters
It's not a celebration without music and libations. That's been taken care of with live music from the Old Soul Band, cold Cervezas, and wine from Deutsch Family Wine & Spirits. After you have had a few to lubricate the system and loosen the wallet, go ahead and participate in a silent auction featuring enticing items, including art, unique experiences, bourbon, wine, and local brands. Remember, the money you spend will go towards the conservation of our coastal waterways.
A VIP Experience
For those seeking an even more exclusive experience, VIP tickets offer early access to a special event hosted by Raw Lab & Darling Oyster Bar. Indulge in cold-smoked oysters, caviar, and champagne while enjoying the intimate setting upstairs at Bowens Island Restaurant. VIP guests also receive a Toadfish Gift Bag filled with product worth over $75.
What are we Shellabrating?
Oysters, food, music and drink are reasons enough to celebrate. But the motivation to create this event is to raise funds for the protection and conservation of the Lowcountry's coastal waterways. Shellabration is the primary fundraising event for the Toadfish Conservation Coalition. 100% of the proceeds from Shellabration directly support oyster restoration efforts in South Carolina.
Oysters: Nature's Water Filters
Oysters play a vital role in maintaining the health of coastal ecosystems. These amazing creatures are natural water filters, where one oyster is capable of cleaning up to 50 gallons of water per day. They also provide essential habitat for a variety of marine life, including fish, crabs, and shrimp. By supporting oyster restoration, you're helping to ensure the continued health and productivity of South Carolina's coastal waters in the immediate, and for generations to come.
Join the Celebration
Come celebrate the deliciousness of fresh oysters, enjoy live music with a cold one in your hand, mingle with top chefs and local residents, and support the important work of the Toadfish Conservation Coalition. KB
Event Details:
Date: December 8th, 2024
Location: Bowens Island Restaurant, 1870 Bowens Island Rd, Charleston, SC 29412
Time:
VIP Happy Hour: 1:30 pm - 3 pm
General Admission: 3 pm - 7 pm
Tickets:
VIP: $175
General Admission: $100
This is a 21+ event.
For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit the Shellabration 2024 website.