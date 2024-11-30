Fishing

A Holiday Celebration of Lowcountry Culture, Oysters, and Coastal Conservation

A Toadfish event celebrating coastal conservation, oysters, Lowcountry culture and friends, in the heart of Charleston, SC.

Ken Baldwin

Squeeze and slurp.
Squeeze and slurp. / photo provided by Toadfish

Charleston, South Carolina, is known for its history, beautiful architecture, vibrant culture, and food—lots of food. Eating here is a sport, and when you mix Southern culture with an abundance of seafood, you get culinary choices as rich and diverse as the Lowcountry itself.

Save the Date

On December 8th, 2024, the city will host the Toadfish Conservation Coalition's annual Shellabration, a unique experience that combines the best of Charleston's culture, culinary scene, and the critical mission to protect and restore the region's coastal ecosystems.

A poster with information on Shellabration in Charleston, SC.
Shellabrate the Lowcountry culture, raw oysters, and coastal conservation at the Bowens Island Restaurant / photo provided by Toadfish

A Feast for the Senses

Love oysters? Want to try different varieties, or simply indulge? Then Shellabration is the place to be. You'll find oyster farms from across the Carolinas offering a chance to taste an array of fresh, local oysters. Plus, some of Charleston's top chefs will be there creating delicious dishes to pair perfectly with them.

The Best of Charleston

Partnered with the event are some of the best restaurants that Charleston has to offer. Along with oysters they will be offering desserts, barbecue and dishes that represent the Lowcountry food culture.
Life Raft Treats

The Darling Oyster Bar
Holy City Hogs
Raw Lab
167 Raw
Cuda Co.

5 unopened oysters on an aqua blue cutting board with a Toadfish shucking knife.
Raw oysters ready to be shucked. / photo provided by Toadfish

More Than Just Oysters

It's not a celebration without music and libations. That's been taken care of with live music from the Old Soul Band, cold Cervezas, and wine from Deutsch Family Wine & Spirits. After you have had a few to lubricate the system and loosen the wallet, go ahead and participate in a silent auction featuring enticing items, including art, unique experiences, bourbon, wine, and local brands. Remember, the money you spend will go towards the conservation of our coastal waterways.

A large party of people enjoying the sunset on the ocean in South Carolina during a food, drink, and raw oyster event.
Nothing like a Lowcountry sunset. / photo provided by Toadfish

A VIP Experience

For those seeking an even more exclusive experience, VIP tickets offer early access to a special event hosted by Raw Lab & Darling Oyster Bar. Indulge in cold-smoked oysters, caviar, and champagne while enjoying the intimate setting upstairs at Bowens Island Restaurant. VIP guests also receive a Toadfish Gift Bag filled with product worth over $75.

Guide and angler hunting the oyster beds for cruising redfish. Bajio sunglasses cut through the glare helping them see.
Hunting the oyster beds for cruising redfish / photo by THOMAS BARZiLAY FREUND

What are we Shellabrating?

Oysters, food, music and drink are reasons enough to celebrate. But the motivation to create this event is to raise funds for the protection and conservation of the Lowcountry's coastal waterways. Shellabration is the primary fundraising event for the Toadfish Conservation Coalition. 100% of the proceeds from Shellabration directly support oyster restoration efforts in South Carolina.

Oysters: Nature's Water Filters


Oysters play a vital role in maintaining the health of coastal ecosystems. These amazing creatures are natural water filters, where one oyster is capable of cleaning up to 50 gallons of water per day. They also provide essential habitat for a variety of marine life, including fish, crabs, and shrimp. By supporting oyster restoration, you're helping to ensure the continued health and productivity of South Carolina's coastal waters in the immediate, and for generations to come.

Join the Celebration

Come celebrate the deliciousness of fresh oysters, enjoy live music with a cold one in your hand, mingle with top chefs and local residents, and support the important work of the Toadfish Conservation Coalition. KB

A group of young people around a ice trough full of raw oysters and shucking them to eat.
Shuckin’ and Chowin' Down. / photo provided by Toadfish

Event Details:

Date: December 8th, 2024
Location: Bowens Island Restaurant, 1870 Bowens Island Rd, Charleston, SC 29412
Time:
VIP Happy Hour: 1:30 pm - 3 pm
General Admission: 3 pm - 7 pm
Tickets:
VIP: $175
General Admission: $100
This is a 21+ event.
For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit the Shellabration 2024 website.

Published
Ken Baldwin
KEN BALDWIN

Ken Baldwin career in fishing and the outdoors started twenty-two years ago. For twenty of those years he guided anglers in remote Alaska. Along with his work as a guide, he created a TV show called Season on the Edge, which aired on NBC Sports, worked on the nature documentary Our Planet 2, for Netflix, specialized in photographing the Alaskan brown bear, and has published his photographs and writing in several magazines. Ken Baldwin is a graduate from the University of Washington.

Home/Destinations