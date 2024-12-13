“Shellabration” Raises $50,000 for Charleston’s Oyster Habitat Restoration
Charleston’s culinary and conservation communities united on December 8, 2024, for the Toadfish Conservation Coalition’s annual “Shellabration.” Celebrating oysters and Lowcountry cuisine, this premier event raised $50,000 to restore vital oyster habitats, ensuring the sustainability of Charleston’s coastal ecosystems.
The Event
Held at Bowens Island Restaurant, the event showcased the best oysters in Charleston, with farms like Barrier Island Oyster Farm, Charleston Oyster Farm, and Lowcountry Oyster offering fresh, flavorful selections. Guests also indulged in curated menus from the coolest Charleston restaurants, including Bowens Island, Normandy Farm Artisan Bakery, Calabria's, Rappahannock Oyster Bar, Raw Lab, Shots and Vin and The Darling Oyster Bar. With wine, beer, live music, and a silent auction, the “Shellabration” captured Charleston’s amazing food culture and enthusiastic conservation commitment.
The Result
Attendance exceeded 350 supporters, marking a record turnout. Proceeds from ticket sales, auctions, and raffles will directly fund Toadfish’s oyster habitat restoration initiatives, including a barge purchase for South Carolina’s Oyster Reef Enhancement (SCORE) Program. This barge will distribute recycled Green Shells—cleaned oyster shells sourced from Charleston restaurants, festivals, and shucking houses—to rebuild oyster reefs.
Why Oysters?
Did you know, a single oyster filters up to 50 gallons of coastal water per day? Healthy oyster reefs filter millions of gallons per day, creating clearer, cleaner water, supporting plentiful underwater grasses, stabilizing bottom composition and offering a safe, nurturing habitat for juvenile crabs, shrimp, scallops, and fish.
How Can We Help Oysters Thrive?
Toadfish is committed to cleaning coastal waters by replanting and replenishing oyster habitats throughout the country. By repeating and expanding this process through their Put ‘Em Back™ movement, they are working to improve and protect the entire coastal ecosystems.
“Shellabration” highlighted the importance of preserving the Lowcountry cuisine’s cornerstone ingredient while ensuring a healthier environment for future generations.
For more information about Toadfish’s products, conservation projects and ways to support the initiative, visit them at toadfish.com
