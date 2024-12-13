Fishing

“Shellabration” Raises $50,000 for Charleston’s Oyster Habitat Restoration

Good Food, Good Times and a Good Cause

Kurt Mazurek

There was great live music and amazing auction items, but a dazzling array of the area's finest oysters couldn't help but steal the show.
Charleston’s culinary and conservation communities united on December 8, 2024, for the Toadfish Conservation Coalition’s annual “Shellabration.” Celebrating oysters and Lowcountry cuisine, this premier event raised $50,000 to restore vital oyster habitats, ensuring the sustainability of Charleston’s coastal ecosystems.

A lively crowd celebrates Lowcountry cuisine and coastal conservation at Shellabration. / Kurt Mazurek
Another beautiful oyster display featuring the freshest selections from Charleston restaurants and farms. / Kurt Mazurek

The Event

Held at Bowens Island Restaurant, the event showcased the best oysters in Charleston, with farms like Barrier Island Oyster Farm, Charleston Oyster Farm, and Lowcountry Oyster offering fresh, flavorful selections. Guests also indulged in curated menus from the coolest Charleston restaurants, including Bowens Island, Normandy Farm Artisan Bakery, Calabria's, Rappahannock Oyster Bar, Raw Lab, Shots and Vin and The Darling Oyster Bar. With wine, beer, live music, and a silent auction, the “Shellabration” captured Charleston’s amazing food culture and enthusiastic conservation commitment.

Chefs from Charleston’s coolest restaurants, like Chef Graham Calabria, prepare amazing oyster-themed Lowcountry dishes for Shellabration attendees. / Kurt Mazurek
Raw Lab put on a delicious show with their smoked oysters and caviar. / Kurt Mazurek

The Result

Attendance exceeded 350 supporters, marking a record turnout. Proceeds from ticket sales, auctions, and raffles will directly fund Toadfish’s oyster habitat restoration initiatives, including a barge purchase for South Carolina’s Oyster Reef Enhancement (SCORE) Program. This barge will distribute recycled Green Shells—cleaned oyster shells sourced from Charleston restaurants, festivals, and shucking houses—to rebuild oyster reefs.

Record numbers of supporters gathered to toast to clean water and vibrant oyster habitats during the Shellabration fundraiser. / Kurt Mazurek
To date, Toadfish has replaced over 300,000 square feet of oyster beds and counting. That's enough oysters to filter over 87 million gallons of water per day! / Kurt Mazurek

Why Oysters?

Did you know, a single oyster filters up to 50 gallons of coastal water per day? Healthy oyster reefs filter millions of gallons per day, creating clearer, cleaner water, supporting plentiful underwater grasses, stabilizing bottom composition and offering a safe, nurturing habitat for juvenile crabs, shrimp, scallops, and fish.

Proceeds are earmarked for the purchase of a barge for South Carolina’s Oyster Reef Enhancement (SCORE) Program. This barge will distribute recycled shells to rebuild oyster reefs. / Toadfish
The Toadfish Conservation Coalition working together to rebuild oyster beds, placing recycled shells to restore vital coastal habitats. / Toadfish

How Can We Help Oysters Thrive?

Toadfish is committed to cleaning coastal waters by replanting and replenishing oyster habitats throughout the country. By repeating and expanding this process through their Put ‘Em Back™ movement, they are working to improve and protect the entire coastal ecosystems.

Cheers to Toadfish Shellabration 2024! / Kurt Mazurek

“Shellabration” highlighted the importance of preserving the Lowcountry cuisine’s cornerstone ingredient while ensuring a healthier environment for future generations.

For more information about Toadfish’s products, conservation projects and ways to support the initiative, visit them at toadfish.com

Kurt Mazurek
KURT MAZUREK

Kurt Mazurek writes about all things fishing and the fishing lifestyle for Sports Illustrated. He has had a successful career in the fishing industry, developing marketing and creative content for many of the sport’s most recognizable brands. He is an enthusiastic bass tournament competitor, YouTuber, photographer, and is the author of the novel "Personal Best: fishing and life”

