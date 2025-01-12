Fishing

Bajío’s High School Scholarship: A Fly Fishing Adventure Like No Other

If you are in high school or if you know someone in high school, Bajio Sunglasses is offering a scholarship to travel to a world-class fly fishing destination, learn about a different culture, participate in conservation, become a better angler, and make friendships to last a lifetime.

Ken Baldwin

photo provided by Bajio

Man, oh man. I wasn't much in school. In fact, I had zero initiative in most things except fishing and sports. But if this opportunity was presented to me back then, I would have been all over it.

An Opportunity That Casts a Wider Net: The Bajío Scholarship for High School Anglers

Here’s a chance for a high school student to learn and fish in a premier fly fishing destination, thanks to a scholarship from Bajío Sunglasses and FishforChange.org. Imagine traveling abroad, learning how to fly fish, and immersing yourself in nature and culture—all while building lifelong friendships.

Temples of Change

Here’s the deal: Bajío is sponsoring a fully paid Temples of Change scholarship, sending a high school student to a world-class fly fishing destination in the summer of 2025. And when Bajío says "world-class," it's not hyperbole. Honduras, the Bahamas, Mexico, Costa Rica—with epic game fish; permit, snook, bonefish, and tarpon.

Two young female fly anglers and guide in shallow water with a just caught permit. A day in the Fish for Change program.
Learning about other cultures while learning how to fly fish. / photo provided by Bajio

But it’s more than fishing. The program includes conservation work, community building, and cultural immersion—These are the things that can open the world to a teenager and give purpose.

Honduras, Mexico, Bahamas, Costa Rica in a collage as world-class fly fishing destinations for Bajio and Temples of Change
World class destinations and legendary fish. / photo provided by Bajio

Fly Fishing Was My Medicine

When I was in high school, I would have never believed fly fishing could be a way of life. Back then, I’d probably have been labeled as ADHD. My mind was rarely on what the teacher was saying. Instead, I was looking out the window, watching the clock, or in my head daydreaming about a fishing adventure I read in Outdoor Life.

A group of young anglers laugh and celebrate the catching of a permit in the Fish for Change program.
Fly fishing and fun can build friendships for life. / photo provided by Bajio

If a teacher had walked up to me and said, “Kenny, Bajío will give you a scholarship for a fly fishing adventure like the ones you read about,” my focus would have become laser-like. Today, this is a reality.

Fish for Change and Bajio Sunglasses Team Up

Fish for Change has created a program where students from the U.S. travel to exotic fly fishing destinations. Once there, they engage in hands-on conservation projects, stay with local families, and even apprentice as fishing guides. The evenings are spent writing, discussing, and reflecting. It’s an opportunity to learn in ways that a classroom simply can’t offer.

A group of young anglers sitting at a table learning how to tie flies in the Bajio Temples of Change Scholarship Program.
Fly Tying and reflections on the day. / photo provided by Bajio

Bajio Focuses on Enriching the Youth

Bajío makes great sunglasses. I learned about them from fishing guides whose livelihoods depend on spotting fish. But that not what we are talking about here. It's the other side of Bajio that is making a difference.

A group of young anglers in the Bajio Temple of Change scholarship program with a large permit just caught.
It's better when shared. / photo provided by Bajio

Bajío is using its success to support youth, the fly fishing community, and communities around the world whose lives have improved because they have invested in becoming a fly fishing destination. This has created jobs while actively protecting and enhancing ecosystems.

Plant a Seed

This gives a high schooler a chance to be involved in what they love. It will expose them to a bigger world of different cultures and different people. This can plant the seed that gives them purpose and motivation.

Two anglers and a guide celebrating the catch of a permit while standing in the water.
Success / photo provided by Bajio

Bajios Temple of Change Program and Vega Sunglasses.

The Limited Edition Vega Sunglasses from Bajio
The glasses are named for Alejandro, Vega Cruz, AKA "Sandflea," the Grandfather of fly fishing on the Yucatan's Isla Holbox. / photo provided by Bajio

When you buy a pair of limited-edition Vega shades from Bajío, $20 from every purchase goes to Fish For Change to fund scholarships.

Everyone Learns Differently

If you know a high schooler who loves fishing and might not fit the mold of the "perfect" student, point them toward this opportunity. This is the chance of a lifetime, and for the rest of us, by purchasing a pair of Vegas, we can support this incredible initiative.

Applications are open until April 1st, 2025, All the details can be found on the Bajío website. I wish this existed when I was in high school. KB

