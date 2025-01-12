Big Bait Equals Big Fish: Fly Fishing With a Mouse Pattern For Trophy Trout
I make it a practice to always carry a few mouse patterns in my fly box when fishing for trout. You don’t need an entire box dedicated to mouse flies, but keep a couple ready—you might just get yourself into a mouse bite.
A Trout is a Predatory Opportunist
You’ll still find fly anglers who are skeptical about trout eating mice. Maybe anglers get so conditioned into believing that trout are sensitive fish that prefer to delicately sip dry flies. The truth is, trout are predators and opportunists—a hungry trout becomes an aggressive hunter when the situation demands it. If a big, protein-packed meal swims into a trout's feeding window, you better believe the trout will take the opportunity to feed.
The Mouse Flies I Always Carry
I carry two patterns with me every time I fish for trout or bass:
- Morrish Mouse
This is the mouse that got me addicted to "mousing" for trout. I had tried using mouse patterns before but was always disappointed with the results. The early mouse patterns I used would get soggy and sink—nothing mouse-like about them.
The Morrish Mouse has a foam body that keeps it above water. Its profile and the ease of manipulating it across the water to mimic a swimming mouse led to my first trout taken on a mouse.
- Mr. Hankey Mouse Fly
After a few years of fishing exclusively with the Morrish Mouse, a friend handed me a Mr. Hankey to try. It was love at first bite.
This fly is built similarly to the Morrish Mouse but has a fur underbody instead of deer hair, and a hook that rides up. The fur moves and breathes in the water, giving this pattern a more lifelike presence.
Let's talk about the upward facing hook. This is a big plus if you want to crawl it through lilly pads for bass, or up and over logs and branches. I've caught some big trout maneuvering this fly around debri. Like a real mouse I'll crawl it across a log and then have it fall in the water. Some of the explosions I've witnessed, my heart rate is increasing just writing about it.
What Makes a Great Mouse Fly?
I’m okay with a pattern that doesn’t look exactly like a real mouse. I’m more interested in its action on the water. Does it move like a living creature?
I also want it to represent a mouse in size and silhouette. If the fly’s profile is mouse-like, that’s enough—because that’s what the fish sees from underneath. The fly doesn’t need eyes or ears.
Build It To Catch Fish
Some mouse patterns are tied more to catch the fly fisherman than the fish. I’ve fished patterns that were artistic masterpieces but fished like a wet sponge.
I prefer a mouse that doesn’t get waterlogged, and will consistently stay buoyant. A mouse that rides high can be seen and skitters across the water more efficiently. A waterlogged mouse sinks, fishes like a dead mouse, and casts like a wet sock.
This Film Will Get You Fired up on Fly Fishing With a Mouse
Still not sold on mousing for big trout? Pour yourself a coffee—or better yet, a sipping bourbon—and settle in to watch this incredible Todd Moen film. Few filmmakers capture the magic of fly fishing better than he does.
Catching big trout on a mouse fly is real. Always have a few in your fly box. KB
"The gods do not deduct from man’s allotted span the hours spent in fishing.” - Herbert Hoover