Fly Fishing Gear | Abel Reels Knocks It Out of the Park With MLB-Themed Fly Reels
Show Your Dodger Blue on the Water
If you are a baseball fan, how can you not be impressed with what the LA Dodgers accomplished this year? They spent money, made trades, and brought the World Series trophy back to Dodger Stadium. Now, what if you could take that Dodger pride with you to the river or the salt?
A League of Their Own: Abel's MLB-Inspired Fly Reels
Abel reels has combined the passion and loyalty Americans feel for their favorite baseball teams with the artistry and quality of a finely crafted fly fishing reel. The result? Major League Baseball edition fly reels, with your favorite team's colors anodized into the frame and spool, and the team's logo laser engraved on the drag knob. The counterweight on the spool is engraved with laces to look like a baseball, and the knob handle is carved from wood with the same color and look as a traditional baseball bat. For the die-hard baseball fan who also loves to fly fish, these are a thing of beauty and a one-of-a-kind reel.
This Reel is No Joke
This isn't just a "let's stamp the Dodgers logo on a cheap fly reel and call it a collector's item" situation. A lot of thought and skill went into the making of this reel. The model Abel uses for their MLB edition reel is the SDF (Sealed Drag Freshwater) and SDS (Sealed Drag Saltwater).
If you aren't familiar with Abel reels, they make some of the finest, high-quality fly reels on the market. When I say "high quality," I mean it. Every year, Abel reels are voted #1 in surveys, reviews, and awards. One top online gear reviewer accurately stated when speaking about the Abel SDS fly reel, "...this reel is the fly fishing equivalent of driving a Maserati."
100% Made in the USA
The Abel MLB fly reel will last a lifetime. Made of 6061-T651 aerospace-grade aluminum, they are known for their precision machining and tight tolerances. This ensures the reel components fit together perfectly, resulting in smooth operation and long-lasting durability. Imagine passing this reel down to your son or daughter, who grew up watching the Yankees because you watched the Yankees and learned to fly fish because you shared your love of fly fishing with them. Both of those memories will be represented with an Abel MLB fly reel of your favorite team.
Quality Nippers You Will Be Proud To Wear Around Your Neck
Each reel comes with a matching pair of nippers. They are meticulously crafted with a Mil-Spec Type III anodized 7075 aluminum body and replaceable 440C stainless steel jaws, heat-treated to 58 Rockwell for exceptional sharpness and durability. They have opposing rare earth magnets that act as a corrosion-resistant spring and double as a magnetic fly dock for convenient fly storage while rigging. Even the hook eye cleaner is replaceable. These aren't a gimmick, but instead a high-quality tool.
Let Them Know
As of right now, Abel is licensed to make reels representing 10 MLB teams. If your team isn't on the list, you can go to the Abel website and let them know you want one.
“The gods do not deduct from man’s allotted span the hours spent in fishing.” - Herbert Hoover