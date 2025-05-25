Fishing

Top 3 Fishing Stories of the Week: Tech Shirts at Costco, Fly Fishing Foam Lines, and Beginner Streamer Tips

From a sale on tech fly fishing shirts at Costco, to a lesson on fishing foam lines, to a beginner’s guide to fly fishing with streamers, these stories captured our Sports Illustrated fishing reader’s attention on Fishing on SI this past week.

Kurt Mazurek

1.) At Costco, Orvis lightweight fly fishing tech shirt for an amazingly low price.

Two Orvis tech shirts on a table in Costco
Finding Orvis shirts for 14.99 at Costco is treasure hunting. / photo by Mona Balooch

I scored big this last weekend at Costco. I found an Orvis short-sleeved fishing/casual shirt for 14.99. Let me write that again, 14.99. These aren't knockoffs, seconds, or low-quality shirts. These are the real deal, and let me emphasize the word "DEAL."…GET THE REST OF THE STORY HERE.

2.) Beginner Fly Fishing: A Conveyor Belt of Food-Why Fish Love Foam Lines

A brown trout caught in a foam line while fly fishing
Fish the foam line to increase your chance of finding feeding fish. / photo by Ken Baldwin

Basic fly fishing instruction tells you to look for and fish the seams, where slow water and faster water come together. In the beginning, this isn't always as easy as it sounds to untrained eyes…GET THE REST OF THE STORY HERE.

3.) How to Fly Fish: A Beginner’s Guide to Streamer Fishing for Trout

Woolly Bugger streamer
It's hard to go wrong with a Woolly Bugger. / Photo by Jasper Taback.

When you think of streamer fishing, salmon and steelhead likely come to mind. The bulk of a trout’s diet is insects, not the larger prey that streamers imitate – but that doesn’t mean a trout won’t crush one under the right conditions…GET THE REST OF THE STORY HERE.

Kurt Mazurek
KURT MAZUREK

Kurt Mazurek writes about all things fishing and the fishing lifestyle for Sports Illustrated. He has had a successful career in the fishing industry, developing marketing and creative content for many of the sport’s most recognizable brands. He is an enthusiastic bass tournament competitor, YouTuber, photographer, and is the author of the novel "Personal Best: fishing and life”

