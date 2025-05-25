Top 3 Fishing Stories of the Week: Tech Shirts at Costco, Fly Fishing Foam Lines, and Beginner Streamer Tips
1.) At Costco, Orvis lightweight fly fishing tech shirt for an amazingly low price.
I scored big this last weekend at Costco. I found an Orvis short-sleeved fishing/casual shirt for 14.99. Let me write that again, 14.99. These aren't knockoffs, seconds, or low-quality shirts. These are the real deal, and let me emphasize the word "DEAL."…GET THE REST OF THE STORY HERE.
2.) Beginner Fly Fishing: A Conveyor Belt of Food-Why Fish Love Foam Lines
Basic fly fishing instruction tells you to look for and fish the seams, where slow water and faster water come together. In the beginning, this isn't always as easy as it sounds to untrained eyes…GET THE REST OF THE STORY HERE.
3.) How to Fly Fish: A Beginner’s Guide to Streamer Fishing for Trout
When you think of streamer fishing, salmon and steelhead likely come to mind. The bulk of a trout’s diet is insects, not the larger prey that streamers imitate – but that doesn’t mean a trout won’t crush one under the right conditions…GET THE REST OF THE STORY HERE.