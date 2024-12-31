Fishing

The Top 3 Biggest Fishing Stories of 2024: Iconic Catches, Controversy, and Heritage Revisited

From a world-record muskie to a re-released fly fishing icon, these stories captured our Sports Illustrated fishing reader’s attention on Fishing on SI in 2024.

Kurt Mazurek

Number One: World-Record Muskie Caught on Lake Mille Lacs: A 57.5-Inch Giant

The story of this giant muskie is the most viewed article on the Fishing on SI page in 2024. I guess once you see Art Weston’s amazing photo, you just have to know the details. Congratulations to Weston!

World-Record Muskie Caught on Lake Mille Lacs: A Legendary 57.5-Inch Catch
Art Weston and Guide Nolan Sprengeler Hook a Potential Record-Setting Muskie During Night Fishing Adventure on Minnesota’s Premier Muskie Lake

On October 29th, renowned fishing record-chaser Arthur "Art" Weston reeled in a potential world-record muskie on Minnesota’s Mille Lacs, guided by local muskie legend Nolan Sprengeler. Weston, who holds nearly 40 active fishing records, partnered with Sprengeler to target the International Game Fish Association’s (IGFA) all-tackle length record for muskellunge.

Click here for the full record muskie story

Number Two: Fishing Controversy: YouTube Star Ben Milliken Arrested for Fraud

Fishing controversy held down the number two spot for the year. Although we’d love all of the stories about fishing to be uplifting and inspirational, we feel obligated to cover all aspects of the sport. Milliken maintains it’s all a misunderstanding and the case is still under investigation.

Breaking: YouTube Angler and Bassmaster Elite Pro, Ben Milliken, Arrested for Fishing Related Fraud

Breaking Story: Known best for his popular YouTube channel, Milliken Fishing and his status as a Bassmaster Elite angler, Benjamin Milliken was arrested Thursday in Nacogdoches County and charged with freshwater fishing tournament fraud.

According to a redacted image of the Nacogdoches County Sherrif’s Office booking summary, Milliken, 35, of new Caney, Texas, surrendered on the misdemeanor charge, and was released just 29 minutes after he was brought in.

Click here for the full story of the arrest

Number Three: Pflueger Medalist Reel Re-Released: A Fly Fishing Icon Revived

Our third most viewed story on Fishing on SI in 2024 includes heritage, legend, great design and nostalgia. The Pflueger Medalist Reel, a mainstay among dedicated fly anglers for most of the 20th century, was re-released in 2024, and it’s a winner.

Inexpensive, Durable, and Arguably the Most Influential Reel in Fly Fishing History.
This legendary fly reel taught generations to fly fish. It's been re-released and it doesn't disappoint.

Fly anglers can be a sentimental lot. History and heritage play a big part in the fly fishing experience. It's common practice among us to collect old and used gear that holds a story, evokes a bygone era, or connects us to the person who owned it before. There's a feeling that comes with holding something that has acquired a unique character through years of use: the patina on the reel's frame, the smooth whir of well-worn gears, the satisfying click of the drag. These are the marks of time, of history, and of experience.

Click here for the full story of this iconic fly reel

HERE ARE THE RUNNER UPS: 4th AND 5th MOST VIEWED STORIES

