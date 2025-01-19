Fishing

Top 3 Biggest Fishing Stories of of the Week: Best Ice Walleye Baits, Deep Winter Crappies, and a New Swimbait Rod

From the best baits for ice fishing walleye to an inventive big bass swimbait rod from St. Croix, these stories captured our Sports Illustrated fishing reader’s attention on Fishing on SI this past week, January 19, 2025.

Kurt Mazurek

1.) Top 3 Walleye Baits for Ice Fishing: Proven Setups for Winter Success

Discover the best walleye rigs for ice fishing, including the Rapala Jigging Rap, VMC Rattle Spoon, and live bait setups. / Dreamstime.com | © Kozakovaelv | 137638033

Try these proven walleye rigs to put more fish on the ice this winter season.

Walleyes are some of the most sought after fish through the ice. They are widespread and taste great. They aren’t particularly hard to catch, although sometimes they can be finicky. Try these time-tested rigs and you’ll be sure to ice more walleyes…GET THE REST OF THE STORY HERE.

2.) Why Crappies Go Deep in Winter: Understanding Seasonal Fishing Patterns

A beautiful crappie caught through the ice, a perfect example of the rewards of winter fishing in deep, plankton-rich waters. / Dreamstime.com | © Dave Willman | 70741915

Learn how zooplankton behavior and lake structures guide your mid-winter crappie fishing success.

In early winter, finding crappies is as easy as finding green aquatic vegetation. Big slabs will be right up in the greenery, where they not only find abundant foot, but cover, both for ambushing their prey and for hiding from those who seek to prey on them.

However, as the ice thickens and snow deepens, there is less light penetration. This impedes photosynthesis. Gradually, those lush, green plants die. As they decompose, they give off carbon dioxide, rather than oxygen, which is produced through photosynthesis. The ice also prevents wave action, which also serves to aerate the water. Oxygen levels wane and fish vacate the shallows…GET THE REST OF THE STORY HERE.

3.) Revolutionizing Big Bait Bass Fishing: St. Croix's GRASP II Redefines Swimbait Rods

Experience ultimate comfort and control with the new GRASP II handle, designed to reduce fatigue and elevate your swimbait bass fishing game. / St. Croix

How advanced rod design helps anglers throw bigger and fish longer.

Among serious bass anglers, there seems to be a growing camp of those obsessed with big baits—glide baits, swimbaits, umbrella rigs. And the trend seems to be headed towards even bigger baits. Bigger baits catch bigger bass, right?…GET THE REST OF THE STORY HERE.

Kurt Mazurek
Kurt Mazurek writes about all things fishing and the fishing lifestyle for Sports Illustrated. He has had a successful career in the fishing industry, developing marketing and creative content for many of the sport’s most recognizable brands. He is an enthusiastic bass tournament competitor, YouTuber, photographer, and is the author of the novel "Personal Best: fishing and life”

