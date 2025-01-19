Top 3 Biggest Fishing Stories of of the Week: Best Ice Walleye Baits, Deep Winter Crappies, and a New Swimbait Rod
1.) Top 3 Walleye Baits for Ice Fishing: Proven Setups for Winter Success
Try these proven walleye rigs to put more fish on the ice this winter season.
Walleyes are some of the most sought after fish through the ice. They are widespread and taste great. They aren’t particularly hard to catch, although sometimes they can be finicky. Try these time-tested rigs and you’ll be sure to ice more walleyes…GET THE REST OF THE STORY HERE.
2.) Why Crappies Go Deep in Winter: Understanding Seasonal Fishing Patterns
Learn how zooplankton behavior and lake structures guide your mid-winter crappie fishing success.
In early winter, finding crappies is as easy as finding green aquatic vegetation. Big slabs will be right up in the greenery, where they not only find abundant foot, but cover, both for ambushing their prey and for hiding from those who seek to prey on them.
However, as the ice thickens and snow deepens, there is less light penetration. This impedes photosynthesis. Gradually, those lush, green plants die. As they decompose, they give off carbon dioxide, rather than oxygen, which is produced through photosynthesis. The ice also prevents wave action, which also serves to aerate the water. Oxygen levels wane and fish vacate the shallows…GET THE REST OF THE STORY HERE.
3.) Revolutionizing Big Bait Bass Fishing: St. Croix's GRASP II Redefines Swimbait Rods
How advanced rod design helps anglers throw bigger and fish longer.
Among serious bass anglers, there seems to be a growing camp of those obsessed with big baits—glide baits, swimbaits, umbrella rigs. And the trend seems to be headed towards even bigger baits. Bigger baits catch bigger bass, right?…GET THE REST OF THE STORY HERE.